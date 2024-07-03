iifl-logo-icon 1
AMD Industries Ltd Share Price

62.93
(-5.15%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:49:53 PM

  • Open66.51
  • Day's High68.88
  • 52 Wk High87.9
  • Prev. Close66.35
  • Day's Low62.17
  • 52 Wk Low 51.2
  • Turnover (lac)27.06
  • P/E84.09
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value82.84
  • EPS0.79
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)120.62
  • Div. Yield0
AMD Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Packaging

Open

66.51

Prev. Close

66.35

Turnover(Lac.)

27.06

Day's High

68.88

Day's Low

62.17

52 Week's High

87.9

52 Week's Low

51.2

Book Value

82.84

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

120.62

P/E

84.09

EPS

0.79

Divi. Yield

0

AMD Industries Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

13 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

27 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Sep, 2024

arrow

AMD Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

AMD Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:11 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.69%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.69%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 33.29%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

AMD Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

19.17

19.17

19.17

19.17

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

136.95

138.64

120.96

112.69

Net Worth

156.12

157.81

140.13

131.86

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

118.61

174.54

155.72

145.06

yoy growth (%)

-32.04

12.08

7.34

-2.7

Raw materials

-68.4

-98.54

-88.66

-84.3

As % of sales

57.66

56.45

56.93

58.11

Employee costs

-11.84

-14.99

-15.57

-15.14

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-1.93

1.13

-0.39

-2.15

Depreciation

-9.44

-10.21

-10.31

-10.21

Tax paid

-1.01

-0.74

0.62

1.41

Working capital

6.85

-9.33

5.25

-12.72

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-32.04

12.08

7.34

-2.7

Op profit growth

-29.96

15.33

13.2

-40.9

EBIT growth

-52.48

-6.01

19.3

-40.31

Net profit growth

-40.07

2,146.03

-131.13

-136.69

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Gross Sales

186.02

153.74

176.42

133.97

111.22

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

186.02

153.74

176.42

133.97

111.22

Other Operating Income

4.67

3.2

5.57

4.13

0

Other Income

0.2

0.91

2.84

0.58

2.42

View Annually Results

AMD Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

5,102.35

38.3211,820.4195.730.2588.83933.22

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,103.3

52.5910,019.3849.431303.5385.75

EPL Ltd

EPL

267.45

40.698,533.7863.51.66357.630.83

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

1,070.05

25.956,929.0972.080.56599.18295.36

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

POLYPLEX

1,378.35

04,322.4314.70.22392.52218.54

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT AMD Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

ASHOK GUPTA

Managing Director

Adit Gupta

Director

Shubha Singh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Radha Shakti Garg

Independent Director

Tilak Raj

Independent Director

Atul Gupta

Independent Director

Kamal Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by AMD Industries Ltd

Summary

AMD Industries Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Ashoka Metal Decor Private Limited . The name of the Company was changed to AMD Metplast Private Limited on 27th August, 2004. The Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and the fresh Certificate of Incorporation was granted to the Company on 2nd June, 2006 consequent to change of name to AMD Metplast Limited. Again, the Company changed its name from AMD Metplast Limited to AMD Industries Limited on 25th October, 2007.The Company is engaged in manufacturing of Pet Preform, Pet Bottles, Crown Caps, Closures, Pet Jar and Containers. It is also engaged in job work operation of pet preforms. It started first plant in 1986 and second plant in year 1989. Subsequent to the approval of its products by number of clients, the Company again expanded its manufacturing base by setting up the third unit in the year 1995 and expanded the same in 2000. The Company later ventured in the pre-forms manufacturing in 2002 by setting up the first line and second line in 2003. The Company in 2004 imported the complete crown manufacturing plant from Italy and installed the same at Neemrana, Rajasthan.The Company expanded by setting up of its fresh PET line to manufacture PET Preforms at Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, resulting an increase in capacity of PET Preforms by 2700 MT per annum in 2007-08. In FY 2009-10, the Company completed expansion programme at works at Neemrana, Rajasthan and the new
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the AMD Industries Ltd share price today?

The AMD Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹62.93 today.

What is the Market Cap of AMD Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of AMD Industries Ltd is ₹120.62 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of AMD Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of AMD Industries Ltd is 84.09 and 0.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of AMD Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a AMD Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of AMD Industries Ltd is ₹51.2 and ₹87.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of AMD Industries Ltd?

AMD Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.33%, 3 Years at 13.73%, 1 Year at -14.83%, 6 Month at -10.09%, 3 Month at -5.01% and 1 Month at 8.86%.

What is the shareholding pattern of AMD Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of AMD Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.69 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 33.30 %

