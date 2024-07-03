SectorPackaging
Open₹66.51
Prev. Close₹66.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹27.06
Day's High₹68.88
Day's Low₹62.17
52 Week's High₹87.9
52 Week's Low₹51.2
Book Value₹82.84
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)120.62
P/E84.09
EPS0.79
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.17
19.17
19.17
19.17
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
136.95
138.64
120.96
112.69
Net Worth
156.12
157.81
140.13
131.86
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
118.61
174.54
155.72
145.06
yoy growth (%)
-32.04
12.08
7.34
-2.7
Raw materials
-68.4
-98.54
-88.66
-84.3
As % of sales
57.66
56.45
56.93
58.11
Employee costs
-11.84
-14.99
-15.57
-15.14
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-1.93
1.13
-0.39
-2.15
Depreciation
-9.44
-10.21
-10.31
-10.21
Tax paid
-1.01
-0.74
0.62
1.41
Working capital
6.85
-9.33
5.25
-12.72
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-32.04
12.08
7.34
-2.7
Op profit growth
-29.96
15.33
13.2
-40.9
EBIT growth
-52.48
-6.01
19.3
-40.31
Net profit growth
-40.07
2,146.03
-131.13
-136.69
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Gross Sales
186.02
153.74
176.42
133.97
111.22
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
186.02
153.74
176.42
133.97
111.22
Other Operating Income
4.67
3.2
5.57
4.13
0
Other Income
0.2
0.91
2.84
0.58
2.42
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
5,102.35
|38.32
|11,820.41
|95.73
|0.2
|588.83
|933.22
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,103.3
|52.59
|10,019.38
|49.43
|1
|303.53
|85.75
EPL Ltd
EPL
267.45
|40.69
|8,533.78
|63.5
|1.66
|357.6
|30.83
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
1,070.05
|25.95
|6,929.09
|72.08
|0.56
|599.18
|295.36
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
POLYPLEX
1,378.35
|0
|4,322.43
|14.7
|0.22
|392.52
|218.54
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
ASHOK GUPTA
Managing Director
Adit Gupta
Director
Shubha Singh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Radha Shakti Garg
Independent Director
Tilak Raj
Independent Director
Atul Gupta
Independent Director
Kamal Kumar
Reports by AMD Industries Ltd
Summary
AMD Industries Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Ashoka Metal Decor Private Limited . The name of the Company was changed to AMD Metplast Private Limited on 27th August, 2004. The Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and the fresh Certificate of Incorporation was granted to the Company on 2nd June, 2006 consequent to change of name to AMD Metplast Limited. Again, the Company changed its name from AMD Metplast Limited to AMD Industries Limited on 25th October, 2007.The Company is engaged in manufacturing of Pet Preform, Pet Bottles, Crown Caps, Closures, Pet Jar and Containers. It is also engaged in job work operation of pet preforms. It started first plant in 1986 and second plant in year 1989. Subsequent to the approval of its products by number of clients, the Company again expanded its manufacturing base by setting up the third unit in the year 1995 and expanded the same in 2000. The Company later ventured in the pre-forms manufacturing in 2002 by setting up the first line and second line in 2003. The Company in 2004 imported the complete crown manufacturing plant from Italy and installed the same at Neemrana, Rajasthan.The Company expanded by setting up of its fresh PET line to manufacture PET Preforms at Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, resulting an increase in capacity of PET Preforms by 2700 MT per annum in 2007-08. In FY 2009-10, the Company completed expansion programme at works at Neemrana, Rajasthan and the new
The AMD Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹62.93 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of AMD Industries Ltd is ₹120.62 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of AMD Industries Ltd is 84.09 and 0.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a AMD Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of AMD Industries Ltd is ₹51.2 and ₹87.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
AMD Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.33%, 3 Years at 13.73%, 1 Year at -14.83%, 6 Month at -10.09%, 3 Month at -5.01% and 1 Month at 8.86%.
