Dear Members,

Your Directors are pleased to present the 41st Annual Report together with audited accounts for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024.

Results of our operations and state of affairs

The Financial Statements of the Company have been prepared in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (IND AS) notified under section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"), read with Rule 7 of the (Companies Accounts) Rules, 2014. The financial performance of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 is summarized below:

(Rs. in Lakhs)

Particulars Financial Year 2023-24 Financial Year 2022-23 Revenue from Operations (net of excise duty) 27774.05 35000.18 Other Income 115.08 56.06 Total 27889.13 35056.24 Profit from operations before Financial Costs, Depreciation, Exceptional Items & Tax Expenses 2275.87 4907.71 Financial Costs 1088.29 925.65 Profit before Depreciation, Exceptional Item & Taxation 1187.58 3982.26 Depreciation 1387.33 1351.98 Profit before Exceptional Items and Tax Expenses 2630.28 Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 Profit before Tax (199.75) 2630.28 Less: Tax Expenses (32.38) 709.67 Profit/Loss for the year (167.37) 1920.61 Other Comprehensive Income (0.93) (8.76) Net Profit/Loss (168.3) 1911.85 Appropriations: General Reserve Nil Nil Dividend on Equity Shares Nil Nil Tax on Dividend Nil Nil Balance Carried to Balance Sheet (168.3) 1911.85 TOTAL (168.3) 1911.85

Operations & Business

During the year under review your Company registered total revenue of Rs. 27,774.05 lakhs as compared to previous years revenue of Rs. 35,000.18 lakhs which is lower than the previous year.

There is a Loss of Rs 168.3 Lakhs in the year 2023-24 as compared to Net Profit of Rs. 1911.85 Lakhs compared to Last Year i.e. 2022-23.

Real Estate Business

The company through its related company, AMD Estates & Developers Private Limited is developing a Commercial Complex at Sector-114, Gurgaon, Haryana in collaboration with VSR Infratech Private Limited, New Delhi. The said project is almost complete. Some of the units have already been handed over/sold to the Customers and trying to complete the sale by the end of this year. During the year under review, the company has received revenue of Rs. 41.51 Lakhs from this project.

Expansion

The company is exploring opportunities to expand its business in other geographies of the country and outside.

Dividend

Due to loss during the reporting year, there is no recommendation of Dividend.

Unpaid / Unclaimed Dividend:

Section 124 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 ("the Rules"), as amended, mandates that companies transfer dividend that has remained unclaimed / un-encashed for a period of seven years from the unpaid dividend account to the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF).

Further, the Rules mandate that the shares on which dividend has not been claimed/ encashed for seven consecutive years or more be transferred to the IEPF.

Your company is in compliance with the provisions of Investor Education and Protection Fund (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 / Investor Education and Protection Fund (Awareness and Protection of Investors) Rules, 2001.

Deposits:

We have not accepted any fixed deposits, including from the public, and, as such, no amount of principal or interest was outstanding as of the Balance Sheet date.

Board, Directors and Key Managerial Personnel

Your Companys Board has an optimum combination of Executive, Non-executive and Independent Directors with one women Director, as per the requirements of Regulation 17 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (‘SEBI Listing Regulations).

BOARD OF DIRECTORS: Mr. Ashok Gupta - Chairman Mr. Adit Gupta - Managing Director Mr. Atul Gupta - Independent Director Ms. Shubha Singh -Non-Executive Director Mr. Tilak Raj - Independent Director Mr. Kamal Kumar - Independent Director

Number of Meetings of the Board of Directors

During the year, Four Board Meetings were held, details of which are provided in the Corporate Governance Report. The intervening gap between the Meetings was in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI Listing Regulations.

Details of attendance of meetings of the Board, its Committees and the Annual General Meeting are included in the Report on Corporate Governance, which forms part of this Annual Report.

Committees

Currently, the Board has five Committees: the Audit Committee, the CSR Committee, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Management Committee, the Stakeholder Relationship Committee. A detailed note on the composition of the Board and its Committees is provided in the Corporate Governance Report section of this Annual Report.

Directors Responsibility Statement

Pursuant to Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the board of directors, to the best of their knowledge and ability, confirm that:

a) in the preparation of the annual accounts for the year ended March 31st, 2024, the applicable accounting standards have been followed and there are no material departures from the same;

b) the directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31st, 2024 and of the profit of the Company for the year ended on that date;

c) the directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) the directors have prepared the annual accounts on a ‘Going Concern basis;

e) the directors have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively; and

f) the directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

Declaration by Independent Directors

The Company has received necessary declarations from each of the Independent Directors under section 149 (7) of the Companies Act, 2013 that he/she meets the criteria of the independence as laid down in section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Clause 49 and Regulation 16(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

The Board took on record the declaration and confirmation submitted by the independent directors regarding them meeting the prescribed criteria of independence, after undertaking due assessment of the veracity of the same in terms of the requirements of regulation 25 of the SEBI Listing Regulations.

The details of programs for familiarization of Independent Directors with the Company, their roles, rights, responsibilities in the Company, nature of the industry in which the Company operates, business model of the Company and related matters are put up on the website https://www.amdindustries.com/ FAMILIARISATION%202022-23.pdf of the Company.

Policy on directors appointment and remuneration

The Board has constituted a Nomination & Remuneration Committee for formulating the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of a director, identify persons who are qualified to become Director and persons who may be appointed in Key Managerial and Senior Management positions in accordance with the criteria laid down in Nomination & Remuneration policy and to recommend to the Board, appointment and removal of Director, KMP and Senior Management Personnel. The objective of the Nomination & Remuneration Policy is also to set out the principles governing the Companys Remuneration systems in organizational guidelines.

The salient features of the policy on directors appointment and remuneration forms a part of the ‘Corporate Governance Report. The said policy is placed on the Companys website at http://amdindustries.com/ AMD%20%20Remuneration%20Policy.pdfpolicy.pdf

Board Evaluation

The Company has adopted a Performance Evaluation Policy for evaluation of performance of Independent Directors, Board, Committees and other individual Directors (non-executive directors and executive directors). On the basis of this Policy a process of evaluation is being followed by the Board for evaluation of its own performance and that of its Committees and individual Directors.

The performance of the Board was evaluated by the Board after seeking inputs from all the directors on the basis of a questionnaire on board governance and performance issues. Individual directors met with the Chairman of the Company to discuss their responses.

The performance of the committees was evaluated by the Board after getting an evaluation report from the members of each committee which evaluates the performance of the Committee against its stated objectives and responsibilities, effectiveness of committee meetings, etc. during the year.

The Board reviewed the performance of the individual directors on the basis of the criteria such as the contribution of the individual director to the Board and committee meetings like preparedness on the issues to be discussed, meaningful and constructive contribution and inputs in meetings, committed to the Companys values, beliefs and ethics etc. In addition, the Chairman was also evaluated on the key aspects of his role.

Auditors and Auditors Report

Statutory Auditors

Pursuant to the provision of section 139 of Companies Act, 2013, M/s K.N. Gutgutia & Co., Chartered Accountants, New Delhi are the Statutory Auditors of the Company.

The Statutory Auditor has issued Audit Reports with unmodified opinion on the Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024. The Notes on the Financials Statement referred to in the Audit Report are self-explanatory and therefore, do not call for any further explanation or comments from the Board under Section 134(3) (f) of the Companies Act, 2013.

During the year under review, the statutory auditors have not reported to the Audit Committee under section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, any instance of fraud committed against the Company by its officers of employees, the details of which would need to be mentioned in the Board Report.

Secretarial Auditor

The Board appointed M/s AGG & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary, to conduct secretarial audit for the financial year 2023-24. The secretarial audit report for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 is annexed herewith marked as Annexure-1 to this report.

Additionally, in line with SEBI Circular dated February 8, 2019, an Annual Secretarial Compliance Report confirming compliance with all applicable SEBI Regulations, Circulars and Guidelines by the Company was issued by the Secretarial Auditors and filed with the Stock Exchanges.

Associate/ Joint Venture/ Subsidiary Companies

The company has no associate/ joint venture and subsidiary companies during the financial year under review.

The policy for determining material subsidiaries as approved by the Board may be accessed on the Companys website at https://www.amdindustries.com/ Policy%20on%20Material%20Subsidiary.pdf.

Corporate Governance

Corporate Governance is about maximizing shareholder value legally, ethically and sustainably. At AMD, the goal of corporate governance is to ensure fairness for every stakeholder. We believe sound corporate governance is critical to enhance and retain investor trust. We always seek to ensure that our performance is driven by integrity. Our Board exercises its fiduciary responsibilities in the widest sense of term. We also endeavor to enhance long-term shareholder value and respect minority rights in all our business decisions.

Our Corporate Governance Report for Fiscal 2024 forms part of this Annual Report.

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)

The annual report on our CSR activities is appended as Annexure-2 to the Boards report

Internal Financial Controls

The Company has in place adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. During the year, such controls were tested and no reportable material weaknesses in the design or operation were observed.

Particulars of Loans given, Investments made, Guarantees given and Securities provided

Particulars of loans given, investments made, guarantees given and securities provided along with the purpose for which the loan or guarantee or security is proposed to be utilized by the recipient are provided in the financial statements.

Contracts and Arrangements with Related Parties

All contracts / arrangements / transactions entered by the Company during the financial year under review with related parties were in the ordinary course of business and at arms length basis. During the year, the Company had not entered into any contract / arrangement / transaction with related parties which could be considered material in accordance with the policy of the Company on materiality of related party transactions.

The Company has a Policy on materiality of and dealing with Related Party Transactions, as approved by the Board, which is available at Companys website at https://www.amdindustries.com/ Policy%20on%20Related%20Party%20Transactions.pdf.

Material changes and commitments

There were no other material changes and commitments that occurred subsequent to the end of the financial year till the date of this report, which affects the financial position of the Company.

Circulation of Annual Reports in electronic form

The Annual Report of the Company for FY 2023-24 is being sent only by email to the members, and all other persons/entities entitled to receive the same. This Annual Report, along with other documents, is also available on the Companys website (www.amdindustries.com) Circulation of Annual Reports in electronic form. Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has also exempted companies from circulation of physical copies of Annual Report for FY2023-24.

Accordingly, the Annual Report of the Company for FY 2023-24 is being sent only by email to the members, and all other persons/entities entitled to receive the same. This Annual Report, along with other documents, is also available on the Companys website at https://amdindustries.com/AR_AGM.pdf .

Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption and Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo

The particulars relating to conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo, as required to be disclosed under the Act, are provided in Annexure-3 to this Report.

Vigil Mechanism/Whistle Blower policy

The Vigil Mechanism/Whistle Blower Policy of the Company aims to provide an avenue for directors and employees to raise concerns of any violations of legal or regulatory requirements, incorrect or misrepresentation of any financial statements and reports, unethical behavior, violation of Code of Conduct, etc. This policy also aims to create an environment where individuals feel free and secure to raise the alarm where they see a problem. It also ensures that whistleblowers are protected from retribution, whether within or outside the organization.

The Policy on vigil mechanism/whistle blower policy may be accessed on the Companys website at https://www.amdindustries.com/ Whistle%20Blower%20Policy%20-%20Vigil%20Mechanism.pdf.

Particulars of Employees and related disclosures

Particulars of Employees and related disclosures in terms of the provisions of Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rules 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, are annexed herewith as Annexure-4 to this Report.

Risk Management

Risk is an integral and unavoidable component of business and your company is committed to managing the risk in a proactive and effective manner. In todays challenging and competitive environment, strategies for mitigating inherent risks in accomplishing the growth plans of the Company are imperative. The common risks inter alia are: Regulations, competition, Business risk, Technology obsolescence, Investments, retention of talent and expansion of facilities. Business risk, inter-alia, further includes financial risk, political risk, and legal risk.

Your Company adopts systematic approach to mitigate risks associated with accomplishment of objectives, operations, revenues and regulations. During the year, your company has adopted a Risk Management Policy. Our risk management policy focuses on three key elements, 1) Risk Assessment; (2) Risk Management; and (3) Risk Monitoring. Risk Assessment consists of a detailed study of threats and vulnerability and resultant exposure to various risks. Risk Management and Risk Monitoring are important in recognizing and controlling risks. Risk mitigation is an exercise aiming to reduce the loss or injury arising out of various risk exposures.

The Audit Committee of the Company reviews the Risk Management Policy and its implementation.

Extract of Annual Return

Pursuant to Notification of Ministry of Corporate Affairs dated 28.08.2020, a company shall not be required to attached the extract of the Annual Return with the Boards Report in Form MGT-9 in case the web link of such annual return has been disclosed in the Boards Report.

Accordingly, the extract of Annual Return may be accessed through Companys website at https://amdindustries.com/Form_MGT_7_22.08.2023.pdf

Disclosures

Your Directors state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following items as there were no transactions on these items during the year under review:

1. The financial results/statement of the Company is placed on the website (www.amdindustries.com) of the company.

2. Issue of equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise.

3. Issue of shares (including sweat equity shares) to employees of the Company under any scheme.

4. Neither the Managing Director nor the Whole-time Directors of the Company receive any remuneration or commission from any of its related company.

5. No significant or material orders were passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals which impact the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

6. There is no change in the nature of business.

7. The company does not come under the purview of the Cost Audit.

Secretarial standards of ICSI

The Company has complied with the requirements prescribed under the Secretarial Standards on Meetings of the Board of Directors (SS–1) and General Meetings (SS–2).

Sexual Harassment Policy

All the Companys units maintain 100% compliance with local and national laws, regarding ethics and human rights. AMD has formed Internal Complaints Committees at all of its operational locations where employees can register their complaints against sexual harassment. This is supported by the Anti-Sexual Harassment Policy which ensures a free and fair enquiry process with clear timelines for resolution. All employees are sensitized on these topics through structured training programs. No cases of child labour, forced labour, involuntary labour, sexual harassment and discriminatory employment were reported during the period.

Green Initiative

As in the previous years, this year too, Notice of 41st Annual General Meeting of the Company and Annual Report of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 are sent to all members whose e-mail addresses are registered with the Company/Depository Participant(s). For members who have not registered their e- mail addresses, requested to register their e-mail ids. The same is available on the website (www.amdindustries.com) of the Company as well as of Stock Exchanges.

Other disclosures and affirmations

Pursuant to the provisions of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, the Company affirms that for the year ended on March 31, 2024

a. There were no proceedings, either filed by the Company or against the Company, pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, before the National Company Law Tribunal or any other court.

b. There was no instance of one-time settlement with any bank or financial institution.

Acknowledgement

Your Directors take this opportunity to express their sincere appreciation of the cooperation and support of our customers, business associates and bankers for their continued support during the financial year.

Your Directors wish to convey our deep appreciation to the dealers of the Company for their achievements in the area of sales and service, and to suppliers/ vendors for their valuable support.

Your Directors also place on record our sincere appreciation for the enthusiasm and commitment of Companys employees for the growth of the Company and look forward to their continued involvement and support.