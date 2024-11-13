|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|13 Nov 2024
|Pursuant to Reg 33 of LODR 2015, unaudited financial results were approved in board meeting held today i.e. on 13.11.2024 by the board of directors including Limited Review Report.
|Board Meeting
|9 Aug 2024
|3 Aug 2024
|AMD INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to regulation 29 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday August 09th 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30th 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 read with Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (LODR) Regulations, 2015 [SEBI (LODR)], we wish to inform you that the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 were approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 09.08.2024. The copies of the Un-Audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report are enclosed for information and record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 May 2024
|15 May 2024
|AMD INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and to take on record the Audited Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting for results of quarter and year ended on 31.03.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|5 Feb 2024
|AMD INDUSTRIES LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 13-Feb-2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the Quarterly ended December 2023. Attaching the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended on 31.12.2023 along with Limited Review Report thereon.. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)
