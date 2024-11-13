AMD INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to regulation 29 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday August 09th 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30th 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 read with Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (LODR) Regulations, 2015 [SEBI (LODR)], we wish to inform you that the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 were approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 09.08.2024. The copies of the Un-Audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report are enclosed for information and record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/08/2024)