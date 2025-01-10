AMD Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.17
19.17
19.17
19.17
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
136.95
138.64
120.96
112.69
Net Worth
156.12
157.81
140.13
131.86
Minority Interest
Debt
104.25
102.99
86.34
53.2
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.19
2.75
3.37
3.63
Total Liabilities
262.56
263.55
229.84
188.69
Fixed Assets
107.73
100.79
98.78
103.54
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0.3
Networking Capital
142.54
145.76
118.52
79.37
Inventories
85.54
108.83
82.77
57.9
Inventory Days
178.17
Sundry Debtors
89.2
96.43
69.67
45.5
Debtor Days
140.01
Other Current Assets
28.97
33.93
31.76
32.22
Sundry Creditors
-55.18
-83.39
-53.73
-49.15
Creditor Days
151.24
Other Current Liabilities
-5.99
-10.04
-11.95
-7.1
Cash
12.29
16.99
12.54
5.47
Total Assets
262.56
263.54
229.84
188.68
