AMD Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-1.93
1.13
-0.39
-2.15
Depreciation
-9.44
-10.21
-10.31
-10.21
Tax paid
-1.01
-0.74
0.62
1.41
Working capital
6.85
-9.33
5.25
-12.72
Other operating items
Operating
-5.53
-19.16
-4.83
-23.67
Capital expenditure
22.22
-0.84
4.81
9.52
Free cash flow
16.68
-20.01
-0.02
-14.14
Equity raised
219.1
208.76
208.43
210.09
Investing
-0.03
0
-0.05
0.02
Financing
21.66
0.77
-7.52
-13.83
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
257.41
189.53
200.84
182.13
