AMD Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

62.08
(-6.44%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:12 PM

AMD Industries FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-1.93

1.13

-0.39

-2.15

Depreciation

-9.44

-10.21

-10.31

-10.21

Tax paid

-1.01

-0.74

0.62

1.41

Working capital

6.85

-9.33

5.25

-12.72

Other operating items

Operating

-5.53

-19.16

-4.83

-23.67

Capital expenditure

22.22

-0.84

4.81

9.52

Free cash flow

16.68

-20.01

-0.02

-14.14

Equity raised

219.1

208.76

208.43

210.09

Investing

-0.03

0

-0.05

0.02

Financing

21.66

0.77

-7.52

-13.83

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

257.41

189.53

200.84

182.13

