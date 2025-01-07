Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
118.61
174.54
155.72
145.06
yoy growth (%)
-32.04
12.08
7.34
-2.7
Raw materials
-68.4
-98.54
-88.66
-84.3
As % of sales
57.66
56.45
56.93
58.11
Employee costs
-11.84
-14.99
-15.57
-15.14
As % of sales
9.98
8.59
10
10.43
Other costs
-26.27
-43.72
-36.5
-32.38
As % of sales (Other Cost)
22.14
25.05
23.44
22.32
Operating profit
12.09
17.27
14.97
13.22
OPM
10.19
9.89
9.61
9.11
Depreciation
-9.44
-10.21
-10.31
-10.21
Interest expense
-5.57
-6.53
-8.55
-8.98
Other income
0.98
0.61
3.49
3.82
Profit before tax
-1.93
1.13
-0.39
-2.15
Taxes
-1.01
-0.74
0.62
1.41
Tax rate
52.51
-65.96
-158.74
-65.56
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-2.94
0.38
0.23
-0.74
Exceptional items
6.05
4.79
0
0
Net profit
3.1
5.18
0.23
-0.74
yoy growth (%)
-40.07
2,146.03
-131.13
-136.69
NPM
2.61
2.96
0.14
-0.51
