AMD Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

118.61

174.54

155.72

145.06

yoy growth (%)

-32.04

12.08

7.34

-2.7

Raw materials

-68.4

-98.54

-88.66

-84.3

As % of sales

57.66

56.45

56.93

58.11

Employee costs

-11.84

-14.99

-15.57

-15.14

As % of sales

9.98

8.59

10

10.43

Other costs

-26.27

-43.72

-36.5

-32.38

As % of sales (Other Cost)

22.14

25.05

23.44

22.32

Operating profit

12.09

17.27

14.97

13.22

OPM

10.19

9.89

9.61

9.11

Depreciation

-9.44

-10.21

-10.31

-10.21

Interest expense

-5.57

-6.53

-8.55

-8.98

Other income

0.98

0.61

3.49

3.82

Profit before tax

-1.93

1.13

-0.39

-2.15

Taxes

-1.01

-0.74

0.62

1.41

Tax rate

52.51

-65.96

-158.74

-65.56

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-2.94

0.38

0.23

-0.74

Exceptional items

6.05

4.79

0

0

Net profit

3.1

5.18

0.23

-0.74

yoy growth (%)

-40.07

2,146.03

-131.13

-136.69

NPM

2.61

2.96

0.14

-0.51

