|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
21.34
-13.65
31.78
Op profit growth
57.25
-24.5
11.31
EBIT growth
86.45
-36.29
12.38
Net profit growth
448.66
-82.5
58.01
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
15.82
12.2
13.96
16.52
EBIT margin
11.34
7.38
10
11.73
Net profit margin
3.08
0.68
3.36
2.81
RoCE
9.67
5.56
8.87
RoNW
1.43
0.26
1.53
RoA
0.65
0.12
0.74
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
2.8
0.42
2.98
1.81
Dividend per share
0.9
0.9
1
1
Cash EPS
-1.48
-3.76
-0.78
-1.73
Book value per share
54.52
52.49
52.98
50.94
Valuation ratios
P/E
4.5
24.04
4.89
9.33
P/CEPS
-8.48
-2.68
-18.64
-9.72
P/B
0.23
0.19
0.27
0.33
EV/EBIDTA
4.18
6.24
4.01
5.67
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
34.14
187.33
36.35
57.96
Tax payout
-35.25
-27.18
-51.68
-33.52
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
70.16
78.38
62.73
Inventory days
199.54
233.1
186.46
Creditor days
-67.9
-72.5
-69.07
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.67
-1.14
-1.69
-1.54
Net debt / equity
0.98
1.04
0.74
1.02
Net debt / op. profit
3.41
5.46
2.98
4.4
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-55.69
-57.52
-59.32
-55.28
Employee costs
-6.77
-7.2
-6.31
-6.08
Other costs
-21.7
-23.05
-20.4
-22.1
