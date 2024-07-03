iifl-logo-icon 1
AMD Industries Ltd Company Summary

54.72
(-6.37%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:40:29 PM

AMD Industries Ltd Summary

AMD Industries Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Ashoka Metal Decor Private Limited . The name of the Company was changed to AMD Metplast Private Limited on 27th August, 2004. The Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and the fresh Certificate of Incorporation was granted to the Company on 2nd June, 2006 consequent to change of name to AMD Metplast Limited. Again, the Company changed its name from AMD Metplast Limited to AMD Industries Limited on 25th October, 2007.The Company is engaged in manufacturing of Pet Preform, Pet Bottles, Crown Caps, Closures, Pet Jar and Containers. It is also engaged in job work operation of pet preforms. It started first plant in 1986 and second plant in year 1989. Subsequent to the approval of its products by number of clients, the Company again expanded its manufacturing base by setting up the third unit in the year 1995 and expanded the same in 2000. The Company later ventured in the pre-forms manufacturing in 2002 by setting up the first line and second line in 2003. The Company in 2004 imported the complete crown manufacturing plant from Italy and installed the same at Neemrana, Rajasthan.The Company expanded by setting up of its fresh PET line to manufacture PET Preforms at Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, resulting an increase in capacity of PET Preforms by 2700 MT per annum in 2007-08. In FY 2009-10, the Company completed expansion programme at works at Neemrana, Rajasthan and the new PET Preform line started commercial production on 18 February, 2010 and the Closure Line started commercial production on 10 March, 2010.

