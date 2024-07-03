Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPackaging
Open₹38
Prev. Close₹37.32
Turnover(Lac.)₹19.87
Day's High₹38
Day's Low₹36.01
52 Week's High₹64.75
52 Week's Low₹33.11
Book Value₹22.08
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)266.09
P/E19.24
EPS1.94
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
38.22
11.45
11.23
11.23
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
116.18
118.84
104.51
96.09
Net Worth
154.4
130.29
115.74
107.32
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
127.07
125.71
125.01
112.32
yoy growth (%)
1.07
0.56
11.29
18.08
Raw materials
-75.79
-76.44
-72.9
-64.61
As % of sales
59.65
60.8
58.32
57.52
Employee costs
-12.59
-11.8
-10.69
-8.82
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
12.2
11.5
13.55
13.55
Depreciation
-7.16
-7.06
-5.56
-5.23
Tax paid
-3.39
-2.24
-3.04
-3.99
Working capital
-21.96
-3.89
40.47
6.84
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
1.07
0.56
11.29
18.08
Op profit growth
-1.86
-5.23
-9.09
1.83
EBIT growth
2.36
-17.28
-2.17
-3.87
Net profit growth
-4.76
-11.88
9.95
8.25
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
274.39
252.19
198.56
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
274.39
252.19
198.56
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
2.9
2.1
1.1
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
5,102.35
|38.32
|11,820.41
|95.73
|0.2
|588.83
|933.22
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,103.3
|52.59
|10,019.38
|49.43
|1
|303.53
|85.75
EPL Ltd
EPL
267.45
|40.69
|8,533.78
|63.5
|1.66
|357.6
|30.83
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
1,070.05
|25.95
|6,929.09
|72.08
|0.56
|599.18
|295.36
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
POLYPLEX
1,378.35
|0
|4,322.43
|14.7
|0.22
|392.52
|218.54
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Ramswaroop Radheshyam Thard
Joint Managing Director
Naresh Radheshyam Thard
E D & Wholetime Director
AnandSajjankumar Rungta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rajesh Satyanarayan Murarka
Independent Non Exe. Director
Pradeep Kumar Gupta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Praveen Bhatia
Independent Non Exe. Director
Yashvi Shah
Non Executive Director / Nomin
Alain Edmond Berset
Reports by Rajshree Polypack Ltd
Summary
Rajshree Polypack Limited was originally formed as a Partnership Firm under the Partnership Act, 1932 in the name of M/s Rajshree Industries, pursuant to a Deed of Partnership dated October 23, 2003. The name of M/s Rajshree Industries was changed to M/s. Rajshree Polypack pursuant to a Deed of Re-constitution dated September 1, 2011. The said Partnership was thereafter converted from a Partnership Firm to a Private Limited Company with the name of Rajshree Polypack Private Limited on October 15, 2011. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Rajshree Polypack Limited on August 3, 2017. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of barrier plastic rigid sheets, semi rigid sheets for FFS application and thermoformed primary packaging products & injection molded products for dairy, food and beverages industry.In 2004, the Company commenced commercial operations in Daman with Factory Unit - I. In 2009, it introduced fully automated thermoforming machines with German technology. In 2010, it introduced fully automated 6-colour printing machine in dry offset with Swiss technology in the Indian market; and introduced alternate decoration technology of shrink sleeving on containers in 2011.In 2012, the Company launched fully automated 8-colour printing machine in dry offset with Swiss technology in the Indian market. It started commercial operations in Daman with Factory Unit - II in 2013, It introdu
Read More
The Rajshree Polypack Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹36.28 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rajshree Polypack Ltd is ₹266.09 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Rajshree Polypack Ltd is 19.24 and 1.69 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rajshree Polypack Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rajshree Polypack Ltd is ₹33.11 and ₹64.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Rajshree Polypack Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.71%, 3 Years at -4.09%, 1 Year at -1.97%, 6 Month at 2.27%, 3 Month at -8.64% and 1 Month at -4.21%.
