Rajshree Polypack Ltd Share Price

36.28
(-2.79%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:14:55 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open38
  • Day's High38
  • 52 Wk High64.75
  • Prev. Close37.32
  • Day's Low36.01
  • 52 Wk Low 33.11
  • Turnover (lac)19.87
  • P/E19.24
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value22.08
  • EPS1.94
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)266.09
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Rajshree Polypack Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Packaging

Open

38

Prev. Close

37.32

Turnover(Lac.)

19.87

Day's High

38

Day's Low

36.01

52 Week's High

64.75

52 Week's Low

33.11

Book Value

22.08

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

266.09

P/E

19.24

EPS

1.94

Divi. Yield

0

Rajshree Polypack Ltd Corporate Action

20 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

15 May 2023

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

Record Date: 24 Aug, 2023

arrow

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

11 Oct 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

6 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Aug, 2024

arrow

6 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Rajshree Polypack Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Rajshree Polypack Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:37 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 44.10%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 44.10%

Non-Promoter- 0.08%

Institutions: 0.07%

Non-Institutions: 55.81%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Rajshree Polypack Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

38.22

11.45

11.23

11.23

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

116.18

118.84

104.51

96.09

Net Worth

154.4

130.29

115.74

107.32

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

127.07

125.71

125.01

112.32

yoy growth (%)

1.07

0.56

11.29

18.08

Raw materials

-75.79

-76.44

-72.9

-64.61

As % of sales

59.65

60.8

58.32

57.52

Employee costs

-12.59

-11.8

-10.69

-8.82

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

12.2

11.5

13.55

13.55

Depreciation

-7.16

-7.06

-5.56

-5.23

Tax paid

-3.39

-2.24

-3.04

-3.99

Working capital

-21.96

-3.89

40.47

6.84

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

1.07

0.56

11.29

18.08

Op profit growth

-1.86

-5.23

-9.09

1.83

EBIT growth

2.36

-17.28

-2.17

-3.87

Net profit growth

-4.76

-11.88

9.95

8.25

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

274.39

252.19

198.56

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

274.39

252.19

198.56

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

2.9

2.1

1.1

Rajshree Polypack Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

5,102.35

38.3211,820.4195.730.2588.83933.22

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,103.3

52.5910,019.3849.431303.5385.75

EPL Ltd

EPL

267.45

40.698,533.7863.51.66357.630.83

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

1,070.05

25.956,929.0972.080.56599.18295.36

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

POLYPLEX

1,378.35

04,322.4314.70.22392.52218.54

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Rajshree Polypack Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Ramswaroop Radheshyam Thard

Joint Managing Director

Naresh Radheshyam Thard

E D & Wholetime Director

AnandSajjankumar Rungta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rajesh Satyanarayan Murarka

Independent Non Exe. Director

Pradeep Kumar Gupta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Praveen Bhatia

Independent Non Exe. Director

Yashvi Shah

Non Executive Director / Nomin

Alain Edmond Berset

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Rajshree Polypack Ltd

Summary

Rajshree Polypack Limited was originally formed as a Partnership Firm under the Partnership Act, 1932 in the name of M/s Rajshree Industries, pursuant to a Deed of Partnership dated October 23, 2003. The name of M/s Rajshree Industries was changed to M/s. Rajshree Polypack pursuant to a Deed of Re-constitution dated September 1, 2011. The said Partnership was thereafter converted from a Partnership Firm to a Private Limited Company with the name of Rajshree Polypack Private Limited on October 15, 2011. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Rajshree Polypack Limited on August 3, 2017. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of barrier plastic rigid sheets, semi rigid sheets for FFS application and thermoformed primary packaging products & injection molded products for dairy, food and beverages industry.In 2004, the Company commenced commercial operations in Daman with Factory Unit - I. In 2009, it introduced fully automated thermoforming machines with German technology. In 2010, it introduced fully automated 6-colour printing machine in dry offset with Swiss technology in the Indian market; and introduced alternate decoration technology of shrink sleeving on containers in 2011.In 2012, the Company launched fully automated 8-colour printing machine in dry offset with Swiss technology in the Indian market. It started commercial operations in Daman with Factory Unit - II in 2013, It introdu
Company FAQs

What is the Rajshree Polypack Ltd share price today?

The Rajshree Polypack Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹36.28 today.

What is the Market Cap of Rajshree Polypack Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rajshree Polypack Ltd is ₹266.09 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Rajshree Polypack Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Rajshree Polypack Ltd is 19.24 and 1.69 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Rajshree Polypack Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rajshree Polypack Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rajshree Polypack Ltd is ₹33.11 and ₹64.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Rajshree Polypack Ltd?

Rajshree Polypack Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.71%, 3 Years at -4.09%, 1 Year at -1.97%, 6 Month at 2.27%, 3 Month at -8.64% and 1 Month at -4.21%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Rajshree Polypack Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Rajshree Polypack Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 44.11 %
Institutions - 0.08 %
Public - 55.81 %

