<dhhead>INDEPENDENT AUDITOR’S REPORT</dhhead>

To the Members of Rajshree Polypack Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Rajshree Polypack Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2023, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (Including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act’) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2023, and profit, other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2023. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Key Audit Matters

Key Audit Matter How the Key Audit Matter was addressed in our audit 1. Revenue Recognition Our audit procedures in respect of this area, among others, included the following: Refer Note 2 of standalone financial statements with respect to the accounting policies followed by the Company for recognizing revenue from sale of goods. - Evaluated the Company’s accounting policies pertaining to revenue recognition for sale of goods and assessed compliance with the policies in terms of Ind AS 115 – The Company recognised revenues amounting to 25,219.24 lakhs for the year ended March 31, 2023, as disclosed in Note 32 to the financial statements. Revenue from contracts with customers. - Understood the process to evaluate recognition of revenue on transfer of control of the goods to the customers. Revenue from the sale of goods are recognized when control of the goods has been transferred to the customers and when the unfulfilled obligations are not pending towards the customer. Depending on the contractual terms with the customers, this can be either at the time of dispatch or delivery of goods. - Evaluated the design of key controls and operating e_ectiveness of the relevant key controls with respect to revenue recognition on test check basis. - Performed test of detail on a samples of sale of good transactions selected on a test check basis, by verifying the underlying documents and audit evidence. Due to the varying terms and conditions with different customers, there can be significant management judgement involved in determining the timing of revenue recognition, based on transfer of control. Further, considering that - Performed analytical procedures on sale of goods recognised during the year to identify and enquire into any unusual variances. revenue is a significant area and Key performance Indicators for Management as well as shareholders, such judgement can have significant impact on the financial statements. - Selected samples on test check basis, to test sale of goods transactions recorded before and after the financial year end date to determine whether the sale has been recognised in the appropriate financial year. - Selected samples on test check of discounts and credit notes to identify unusual items. - Examined journal entries (using statistical sampling) posted to revenue to identify unusual or irregular items. - Tested the adequacy and appropriateness of the disclosures made in the financial statements, is as prescribed in Indian Accounting Standards and applicable financial reporting framework.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditor’s Report Thereon

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Director’s Report but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditor’s report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Management is responsible for assessing the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Company’s financial reporting process.

Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

We give in "Annexure A" a detailed description of Auditor’s responsibilities for Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: (a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. (b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books (c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2023 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on March 31, 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act. (f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure C".

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements – Refer Note 41 to the standalone financial statements; ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief as disclosed in note 49(v) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. v. The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief as disclosed in note 49(vi) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, as on the date of this audit report, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. vi. Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, and according to the information and explanations provided to us by the Management in this regard nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) as provided under (iv) and (v) above, contain any material mis-statement. vii. As proviso to rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable for the company only w.e.f. April 1, 2023, reporting under this clause is not applicable. viii. The final dividend paid by the Company during the year in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with section 123 of the Companies Act 2013 to the extent it applies to payment of dividend. The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting ( Refer note 19(1)(iv) ).

3. In our opinion, according to information, explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors is within the limits laid prescribed under Section 197 of the Act and the rules thereunder.

For M S K A & Associates Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration No. 105047W Sd/- Siddharth Iyer Partner Membership No. 116084 UDIN: 23116084BGYONC6256 Place: Daman Date: May 15, 2023

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR’S REPORT ON EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF RAJSHREE POLYPACK LIMITED

Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of management’s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor’s report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor’s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluatetheoverallpresentation,structureandcontentofthe standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant de_ciencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2023 and are therefore, the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor’s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

ANNEXURE B TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS’ REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF RAJSHREE POLYPACK LIMITED FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2023

[Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements’ in the Independent Auditors’ Report] (i). (a) A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right of use assets.

B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) All the Property, Plant and Equipment and right of use assets have not been physically verified by the management during the year but there is a regular programme of verification, which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) as disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company except for the original title deeds of immovable properties aggregating to 69.48 lakhs are pledged with the banks and are not available with the Company. The same has been independently confirmed by the bank and verified by us.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued its property, plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year. Accordingly, the requirements under paragraph 3(i)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceeding has been initiated or pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988, as amended and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3(i) (e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(ii). (a) The inventory (excluding stocks with third parties) has been physically verified by the management during the year. In respect of inventory lying with third parties, these have substantially been confirmed by them. In our opinion, the frequency, coverage and procedure of such verification is reasonable. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on such physical verification of inventories.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of 5 crores in aggregate from Banks/ financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Quarterly returns / statements are filed with such Banks/ financial institutions which are not in agreement with the books of account.

Details of the same are as below:

Quarter Name of bank Particulars Amount as per books of account ( In lakhs) Amount as reported in the quarterly return/ statement( In lakhs) Amount of difference ( In lakhs) Whether return/ statement subsequently recti_ed Jun-22 Inventory 4,793.42 4,757.70 35.72 No Jun-22 Trade Receivables 4,451.83 4,637.42 (185.59) No Jun-22 Trade Payables 2,232.79 2,168.25 64.54 No Sep-22 HDFC Bank Inventory 5,145.78 5,080.47 65.31 No Sep-22 & Trade Receivables 4,409.65 4,556.36 (146.71) No CITI Bank Sep-22 Trade Payables 2,054.92 2,022.26 32.66 No & Dec-22 Inventory 5,803.88 5,716.12 87.76 No SVC Co- Dec-22 operative Trade Receivables 3,371.61 3,524.82 (153.21) Yes Dec-22 Bank Ltd. Trade Payables 1,666.12 1,622.56 43.56 No Mar-23 Inventory 6,626.41 6,152.74 473.67 No Mar-23 Trade Receivables 4,342.53 4,989.82 (647.29) No Mar-23 Trade Payables 2,118.20 2,088.84 29.36 No Jun-21 Inventory 2,605.65 2,191.76 413.89 No Jun-21 Trade Receivables 3,062.27 3,349.10 (286.83) No Jun-21 Trade Payables 1,179.26 531.68 647.58 No Sep-21 Inventory 3,121.13 2,846.30 274.83 No Sep-21 HDFC Bank Trade Receivables 2,771.59 2,694.14 77.45 No & Sep-21 Trade Payables 1,379.48 523.13 856.35 No SVC Co- Dec-21 Inventory 3,865.11 3,709.28 155.83 No operative Dec-21 Bank Ltd. Trade Receivables 3,144.16 3,419.18 (275.02) No Dec-21 Trade Payables 1,348.36 989.51 358.85 No Mar-22 Inventory 4,275.36 4,255.08 20.28 No Mar-22 Trade Receivables 3,089.55 3,388.61 (299.06) No Mar-22 Trade Payables 1,626.59 1,207.11 419.48 No

The quarterly statements were prepared and filed before the completion of all financial statement closure activities including INDAS adjustment/reclassification, as applicable, which led to certain differences between the final books of accounts and the quarterly statements which were based on provisional books of accounts. Further there are certain items which were excluded erroneously / inadvertently in quarterly statements filed with the bank. Management is in the process of filing the revised quarterly statement with the bank. iii. (a) According to the information explanation provided to us, the Company has provided advances in the nature of loans. The Company has not given any guarantee, or provided security to any other entity.

(A) The details of such loans or advances to Joint Ventures is as follows:

Particulars Advances in the nature of loans ( in lakhs) Aggregate amount provided during the year Joint Ventures 731.11 Balance Outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases Joint Ventures 731.11

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, we are of the opinion that the terms and conditions in relation to investments made and grant of advances in the nature of loans are not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) In case of the loans and advances in the nature of loan, schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest have been stipulated and the borrowers have been regular in the payment of the principal and interest.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no amounts overdue for more than ninety days in respect of the loan granted to Company.

(e) According to the information explanation provided to us, the loan or advance in the nature of loan granted has not fallen due during the year. Hence, the requirements under paragraph 3(iii) (e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(f) According to the information explanation provided to us, the Company has granted loans in the nature of loans and advances in the nature of loans during the year. These have stipulated the schedule for repayment of principal and interest. Hence, the requirements under paragraph 3(iii)(f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. iv. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has neither, directly or indirectly, granted any loan, or provided guarantee or security to any of its directors or to any other person in whom the director is interested, in accordance with the provisions of Section 185 of the Act nor made investments through more than two layers of investment companies in accordance with the provisions of Section 186 of the Act. Accordingly, provisions stated in paragraph 3(iv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Act and the rules framed there under. vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant Rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act and we are of the opinion that prima facie the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete. vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, income-tax, duty of customs, cess and other statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited by the Company with appropriate authorities during the year though there has been a slight delay in few cases.

According to the information and explanation given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Services tax, provident fund, income-tax, duty of customs, cess and other statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2023 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and examination of records of the Company, the outstanding dues of goods-service tax, income tax, customs duty, cess and any other statutory dues on account of any dispute, are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount Demanded In lakhs Amount Paid In lakhs Period to which if any is pending the Forum where dispute amount relates Remarks, Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 8.57 - FY 2017-2018 Commissioner of None Income tax (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax - - FY 2019-2020 Commissioner of None Income tax (Appeals)

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no transactions which are not accounted in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in Tax Assessment of the Company. Also, there are no previously unrecorded income which has been now recorded in the books of account. Hence, the provision stated in paragraph 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. ix. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings or in payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information explanation provided to us, money raised by way of term loans during the year have been applied for the purpose for which they were raised.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information explanation given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from an any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its joint ventures.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its joint venture company. Hence, reporting under the Clause 3(ix)(f) of the order is not applicable to the Company. x. (a) In our opinion and according to the information explanation given to us, the Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Hence, the provisions stated in paragraph 3 (x)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has made preferential allotment of shares during the year and the requirements of Section 42 and Section 62 of the Act have been complied with. The amount raised has been used for the purposes for which they were raised. The Company has not made any private placement of shares or fully, partly or optionally convertible debentures during the year.

xi. (a) Based on our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that no material fraud by the Company nor on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

(b) We have not come across of any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company during the course of audit of the standalone financial statement for the year ended March 31, 2023, accordingly the provisions stated in paragraph (xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) As represented to us by the Management, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year. Accordingly the provisions stated in paragraph (xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3(xii) (a) to (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards. xiv . (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered internal audit reports of the Company issued till date, for the period under audit. xv. According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion, during the year the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable to Company. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3 (xv) of Order are not applicable to the Company. xvi. (a ) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3 (xvi)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3 (xvi) (b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. (c) The Company is not a Core investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Hence, the reporting under paragraph 3 (xvi)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(d) The Group does not have more than one CIC as a part of its group. Hence, the provisions stated in paragraph 3 (xvi)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xvii. Based on the overall review of standalone financial statements, the Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year. Hence, the provisions stated in paragraph 3 (xvii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Hence, the provisions stated in paragraph 3 (xviii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our verification, the provisions of Section 135 of the Act are applicable to the Company. The Company has made the required contributions during the year and there are no unspent amounts which are required to be transferred eitherfito a Fund or to a Special Account as per the provisions of Section 135 of the Act read with schedule VII._Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(xx)(a) and Clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xxi. The reporting under Clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said Clause has been included in the report.

ANNEXURE C TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR’S REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF RAJSHREE POLYPACK LIMITED

[Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements’ in the Independent Auditors’ Report of even date to the Members of Rajshree Polypack Limited on the Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2023]

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of ("the Company") as of March 31, 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2023, based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) (the "Guidance Note").

Management’s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company’s Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Company’s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors’ Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls With reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A Company’s internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Company’s internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the company’s assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls With reference to Standalone financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.