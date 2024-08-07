In compliance with Regulation 30 read with Schedule III, Part A, Para A of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ( SEBI Listing Regulations ), this is to inform you that the Board of Directors ( Board ) of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, August 06, 2024, have, inter alia considered and approved the following items of business:The Board considered and approved the proposal for the sub-division of 1 equity share of the Company having a face value of Rs. 10/- each into 2 (Two) equity shares having a face value of Rs. 5/- each, subject to regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required and the approval of the shareholders of the Company at the ensuing 13th Annual General Meeting.The record date for sub-division/split will be intimated to stock exchange in due course. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Friday, August 23, 2024 to Thursday, August 29, 2024 (both days inclusive) for taking record of the Members of the Company for the purpose of 13th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Thursday, August 29, 2024 at 4:00 PM (IST) through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 07/08/2024) Rajshree Polypack Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on August 29, 2024, In terms of General Circular No. 09/2023 dated 25th September, 2023 issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India ( MCA ) and Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-2/P/CIR/2023/167 dated 07th October, 2023 issued by SEBI and other applicable circulars issued by MCA / SEBI (collectively referred to as MCA and SEBI Circulars ) and in compliance with other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ( SEBI Listing Regulations ), the 13th AGM of the Company was held on Thursday, August 29, 2024 at 04.00 p.m. (IST) through Video Conference ( VC ) / Other Audio Visual Means ( OAVM ) to transact the business as stated in the AGM Notice dated August 6, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/08/2024)