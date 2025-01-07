iifl-logo-icon 1
Rajshree Polypack Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

36.31
(0.97%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

127.07

125.71

125.01

112.32

yoy growth (%)

1.07

0.56

11.29

18.08

Raw materials

-75.79

-76.44

-72.9

-64.61

As % of sales

59.65

60.8

58.32

57.52

Employee costs

-12.59

-11.8

-10.69

-8.82

As % of sales

9.91

9.39

8.55

7.85

Other costs

-21.31

-19.77

-22.73

-18.35

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.77

15.72

18.18

16.34

Operating profit

17.36

17.69

18.66

20.53

OPM

13.66

14.07

14.93

18.28

Depreciation

-7.16

-7.06

-5.56

-5.23

Interest expense

-1

-1.4

-2.04

-2.4

Other income

3.02

2.27

2.5

0.65

Profit before tax

12.2

11.5

13.55

13.55

Taxes

-3.39

-2.24

-3.04

-3.99

Tax rate

-27.77

-19.5

-22.47

-29.46

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

8.81

9.26

10.5

9.55

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

8.81

9.26

10.5

9.55

yoy growth (%)

-4.76

-11.88

9.95

8.25

NPM

6.93

7.36

8.4

8.5

