Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
127.07
125.71
125.01
112.32
yoy growth (%)
1.07
0.56
11.29
18.08
Raw materials
-75.79
-76.44
-72.9
-64.61
As % of sales
59.65
60.8
58.32
57.52
Employee costs
-12.59
-11.8
-10.69
-8.82
As % of sales
9.91
9.39
8.55
7.85
Other costs
-21.31
-19.77
-22.73
-18.35
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.77
15.72
18.18
16.34
Operating profit
17.36
17.69
18.66
20.53
OPM
13.66
14.07
14.93
18.28
Depreciation
-7.16
-7.06
-5.56
-5.23
Interest expense
-1
-1.4
-2.04
-2.4
Other income
3.02
2.27
2.5
0.65
Profit before tax
12.2
11.5
13.55
13.55
Taxes
-3.39
-2.24
-3.04
-3.99
Tax rate
-27.77
-19.5
-22.47
-29.46
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
8.81
9.26
10.5
9.55
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
8.81
9.26
10.5
9.55
yoy growth (%)
-4.76
-11.88
9.95
8.25
NPM
6.93
7.36
8.4
8.5
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.