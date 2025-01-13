Rajshree Polypack Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
38.22
11.45
11.23
11.23
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
116.18
118.84
104.51
96.09
Net Worth
154.4
130.29
115.74
107.32
Minority Interest
Debt
86.56
88.13
50.2
20.67
Deferred Tax Liability Net
6.38
5.67
4.6
4.02
Total Liabilities
247.34
224.09
170.54
132.01
Fixed Assets
122.54
125.68
106.91
89.47
Intangible Assets
Investments
7.19
2.21
0.18
0.13
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.67
1.21
0.92
1.03
Networking Capital
112.14
86.12
61.21
16.13
Inventories
71.54
66.26
42.75
20.01
Inventory Days
57.47
Sundry Debtors
40.84
40.68
29.12
26.32
Debtor Days
75.6
Other Current Assets
35.71
19.47
11.87
7.78
Sundry Creditors
-15.51
-21.72
-18.04
-35.18
Creditor Days
101.05
Other Current Liabilities
-20.44
-18.57
-4.49
-2.8
Cash
3.81
8.86
1.32
25.24
Total Assets
247.35
224.08
170.54
132
