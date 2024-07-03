Rajshree Polypack Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
88.28
78.7
69.37
64.82
67.5
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
88.28
78.7
69.37
64.82
67.5
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.02
0.74
0.99
0.67
0.62
Total Income
89.3
79.44
70.36
65.5
68.12
Total Expenditure
77.99
69.64
61.35
56.17
59.21
PBIDT
11.31
9.8
9
9.33
8.91
Interest
2.46
2.18
2.22
1.93
2.1
PBDT
8.85
7.62
6.79
7.39
6.81
Depreciation
4.15
3.95
3.93
3.92
3.89
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.37
1.27
0.6
0.93
0.82
Deferred Tax
0.29
0.18
0.23
-0.01
0
Reported Profit After Tax
3.04
2.22
2.03
2.55
2.09
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
3.04
2.22
2.03
2.55
2.09
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
3.04
2.22
2.03
2.55
2.09
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.41
0.6
0.55
2.21
1.84
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
36.65
36.65
36.65
12.22
11.45
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
12.81
12.45
12.97
14.39
13.2
PBDTM(%)
10.02
9.68
9.78
11.4
10.08
PATM(%)
3.44
2.82
2.92
3.93
3.09
