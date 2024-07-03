iifl-logo-icon 1
Rajshree Polypack Ltd Quarterly Results

36.31
(0.97%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:21 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

88.28

78.7

69.37

64.82

67.5

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

88.28

78.7

69.37

64.82

67.5

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.02

0.74

0.99

0.67

0.62

Total Income

89.3

79.44

70.36

65.5

68.12

Total Expenditure

77.99

69.64

61.35

56.17

59.21

PBIDT

11.31

9.8

9

9.33

8.91

Interest

2.46

2.18

2.22

1.93

2.1

PBDT

8.85

7.62

6.79

7.39

6.81

Depreciation

4.15

3.95

3.93

3.92

3.89

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.37

1.27

0.6

0.93

0.82

Deferred Tax

0.29

0.18

0.23

-0.01

0

Reported Profit After Tax

3.04

2.22

2.03

2.55

2.09

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

3.04

2.22

2.03

2.55

2.09

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

3.04

2.22

2.03

2.55

2.09

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.41

0.6

0.55

2.21

1.84

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

36.65

36.65

36.65

12.22

11.45

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

12.81

12.45

12.97

14.39

13.2

PBDTM(%)

10.02

9.68

9.78

11.4

10.08

PATM(%)

3.44

2.82

2.92

3.93

3.09

QUICKLINKS FOR Rajshree Polypack Ltd

