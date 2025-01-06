Rajshree Polypack Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
12.2
11.5
13.55
13.55
Depreciation
-7.16
-7.06
-5.56
-5.23
Tax paid
-3.39
-2.24
-3.04
-3.99
Working capital
-21.96
-3.89
40.47
6.84
Other operating items
Operating
-20.31
-1.69
45.41
11.15
Capital expenditure
12.53
8.35
5.27
3.13
Free cash flow
-7.78
6.65
50.69
14.28
Equity raised
176.48
161.14
113.54
62.22
Investing
0.06
0.02
-0.3
0.05
Financing
24.77
5.6
-5.57
-4.42
Dividends paid
0
0.56
1.16
1.39
Net in cash
193.53
173.97
159.52
73.54
