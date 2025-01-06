iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Rajshree Polypack Ltd Cash Flow Statement

35.96
(-3.64%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:19 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Rajshree Polypack Ltd

Rajshree Polypac FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

12.2

11.5

13.55

13.55

Depreciation

-7.16

-7.06

-5.56

-5.23

Tax paid

-3.39

-2.24

-3.04

-3.99

Working capital

-21.96

-3.89

40.47

6.84

Other operating items

Operating

-20.31

-1.69

45.41

11.15

Capital expenditure

12.53

8.35

5.27

3.13

Free cash flow

-7.78

6.65

50.69

14.28

Equity raised

176.48

161.14

113.54

62.22

Investing

0.06

0.02

-0.3

0.05

Financing

24.77

5.6

-5.57

-4.42

Dividends paid

0

0.56

1.16

1.39

Net in cash

193.53

173.97

159.52

73.54

Rajshree Polypac : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Rajshree Polypack Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.