Rajshree Polypack Bags Repeat Order Worth ₹1.62 Crore

Rajshree Polypack Limited on Friday said it has secured a repeat order worth around ₹1.62 crore from a major packaging manufacturer listed on the Indian stock exchanges and majority-owned by a Finland-based packaging giant.

Order Details

The contract involves the supply of plastic rigid sheets, a core product of Rajshree Polypack. The company said the order is to be completed by October 2025, or within a mutually agreed timeline to meet the required volumes.

The order has been awarded by a domestic entity, and Rajshree clarified that it does not fall within related-party transactions. The company also confirmed that its promoters or promoter group companies hold no interest in the client awarding the order.

Strategic Significance

This repeat order underscores Rajshree Polypack’s strong relationship with its existing customer base and reflects continued demand for its packaging solutions. The company, a leading rigid plastic packaging manufacturer, supplies to a wide range of industries including food, FMCG, and pharmaceuticals.

The order comes at a time when packaging demand in India is growing steadily, supported by rising consumption, premiumisation, and stricter sustainability requirements from global customers.

