Rajshree Polypack Ltd Summary

Rajshree Polypack Limited was originally formed as a Partnership Firm under the Partnership Act, 1932 in the name of M/s Rajshree Industries, pursuant to a Deed of Partnership dated October 23, 2003. The name of M/s Rajshree Industries was changed to M/s. Rajshree Polypack pursuant to a Deed of Re-constitution dated September 1, 2011. The said Partnership was thereafter converted from a Partnership Firm to a Private Limited Company with the name of Rajshree Polypack Private Limited on October 15, 2011. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Rajshree Polypack Limited on August 3, 2017. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of barrier plastic rigid sheets, semi rigid sheets for FFS application and thermoformed primary packaging products & injection molded products for dairy, food and beverages industry.In 2004, the Company commenced commercial operations in Daman with Factory Unit - I. In 2009, it introduced fully automated thermoforming machines with German technology. In 2010, it introduced fully automated 6-colour printing machine in dry offset with Swiss technology in the Indian market; and introduced alternate decoration technology of shrink sleeving on containers in 2011.In 2012, the Company launched fully automated 8-colour printing machine in dry offset with Swiss technology in the Indian market. It started commercial operations in Daman with Factory Unit - II in 2013, It introduced high-tech extrusion machines for plastic rigid sheets with an Italian technology.In 2014, the Company introduced three station fully automated vacuum forming machine with German technology for punnets, trays, hinged containers, lids etc.In 2016, the Company introduced fully automated sleeving machine with indigenous technology. It began the commercial operations in Daman with Factory Unit III. The installed capacity was increased to 10000 MT per annum for sheet extrusion in 2016.In September 2018, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 29,60,000 Equity Shares by raising capital from public aggregating to Rs 35.52 Crores. In April 2022, the Company acquired 50.10% of the total equity shareholding of Olive Ecopack Private Limited. In 2023, a new PET Extrusion Line was installed at New Unit I.