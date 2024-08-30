In compliance with Regulation 30 read with Schedule III, Part A, Para A of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ( SEBI Listing Regulations ), this is to inform you that the Board of Directors ( Board ) of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, August 06, 2024, have, inter alia considered and approved the following items of business:The Board considered and approved the proposal for the sub-division of 1 equity share of the Company having a face value of Rs. 10/- each into 2 (Two) equity shares having a face value of Rs. 5/- each, subject to regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required and the approval of the shareholders of the Company at the ensuing 13th Annual General Meeting.The record date for sub-division/split will be intimated to stock exchange in due course. Rajshree Polypack Limited has informed the Exchange that Record date for the purpose of Split/Subdivision is 18-Sep-2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/08/2024) Sub: Face Value Split - Rajshree Polypack Limited (RPPL) It is hereby informed that the face value and paid-up value of the equity shares of the following Company shall be changed w.e.f. September 18, 2024. Name of the Company Rajshree Polypack Limited Symbol RPPL Existing Face Value & Paid-up Value (Rs.) 10 New Face Value & Paid-up Value (Rs.) 5 This circular shall be effective from September 18, 2024. For and on behalf of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (As Per NSE Circular Dated on 04.09.2024) Sub: Change in ISIN - Rajshree Polypack Limited (RPPL) New ISIN INE760W01023 Remarks Sub-Division from Rs. 10/- to Rs. 5/- The new ISIN shall be effective for all trades done on and from the Ex-date date i.e., September 18, 2024. (As Per NSE Circular Dated on 13.09.2024)