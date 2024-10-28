Board Meeting 13 Jan 2025 13 Jan 2025

Rajshree Polypack Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on January 13, 2025.

Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 21 Oct 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters Rajshree Polypack Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 28, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/10/2024)

Board Meeting 10 Oct 2024 10 Oct 2024

Rajshree Polypack Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 10, 2024; In compliance with Regulation 30 read with Schedule III, Part A, Para A of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ( SEBI Listing Regulations ), this is to inform you that the Board of Directors ( Board ) of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Thursday, October 10, 2024, have, inter alia considered and approved the following items of business: 1. In continuation to our earlier intimation dated August 6, 2024; the Board has passed a resolution for amending the Third Amendment to Term Sheet dated August 06, 2024 read with the Original Term Sheet dated April 19, 2022, entered into by the Rajshree Polypack Limited ( Company ) with Olive Ecopak Private Limited ( OEPL ) and Mr. Rajesh Gandhi (The Company and Mr. Rajesh Gandhi are collectively referred to as JV Partners ). The purpose of the amendment is to increase the limit of unsecured loans to be granted to OEPL by the JV Partners, by a further sum of Rs. 6 Crores (Rupees Six Crores Only) in the ratio of 50.10:49.90.

Board Meeting 6 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

In accordance with Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), we hereby inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Rajshree Polypack Limited ( Company ) is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 06th August 2024 to consider and approve the following business transactions:1. To consider and approve the proposal of sub-division/split of the equity shares of the Company in such manner as may be determined by the Board of Directors, subject to approval of the members and such regulatory/statutory authorities as may be required.2. Any other business matter with the permission of the chair In compliance with Regulation 30 read with Schedule III, Part A, Para A of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ( SEBI Listing Regulations ), this is to inform you that the Board of Directors ( Board ) of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, August 06, 2024, have, inter alia considered and approved the following items of business:The Board considered and approved the proposal for the sub-division of 1 equity share of the Company having a face value of Rs. 10/- each into 2 (Two) equity shares having a face value of Rs. 5/- each, subject to regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required and the approval of the shareholders of the Company at the ensuing 13th Annual General Meeting.The record date for sub-division/split will be intimated to stock exchange in due course. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 06/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Jul 2024 24 Jul 2024

To consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024, and to take on record the Limited Review Reports of the Auditors thereon. In compliance with Regulation 30 read with Schedule III, Part A, Para A of the Securities andExchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015( SEBI Listing Regulations ), this is to inform you that the Board of Directors ( Board ) of theCompany at their meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, July 30, 2024, have, inter alia considered andapproved the following items of business:1. Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for thequarter ended June 30, 2024, along with the Limited Review Report issued by the StatutoryAuditors of the Company.2. Appointment of Mr. Mahipal Singh Chouhan (A41460) as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from July 30, 2024, under Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 and under Regulation 6 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with Regulation 9(3) of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/07/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Jun 2024 14 Jun 2024

Rajshree Polypack Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 14, 2024.In compliance with Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ( SEBI Listing Regulations ), this is to inform you that the Board of Directors ( Board ) of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Friday, June 14, 2024, have, inter alia considered and approved the following items ofbusiness:1.In continuation to our intimation dated April 19, 2022 and April 27, 2024; the Board has passed a resolution for amending the binding Original term sheet dated April 19, 2022 and amending term sheet dated April 27, 2024, entered into by the Company with Olive Ecopak Private Limited ( OEPL ) and Mr. Rajesh Gandhi (The Company and Mr. Rajesh Gandhi are collectively referred to as JV Partners ). The purpose of the amendment is to increase the limit of unsecured loans to be granted to OEPL by the JV Partners, by a further sum of Rs. 6Crores (Rupees Six Crores Only) in the ratio of 50.10:49.90.2.Allotment of 20,000 Equity shares of Rs 10/- each as bonus shares which were earlier kept under abeyance to the preferential allottee of the face value of Rs.10/- each in the ratio 2:1 i.e.,Two bonus equity share of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up for one existing equity share of Rs. 10/-each fully paid-up.The Bonus Equity Share allotted as above shall rank pari-passu in all respect and carry the same rights as the existing equity shares of the Company including dividends and other corporate benefits, if any, declared by the Company after the said allotment.

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 20 May 2024

Pursuant to regulation 29(1) of the SEBI Listing Regulations, a meeting of the Board of Directors ( Board ) of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2024 to consider, inter-alia:-a.approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and yearended on 31st March, 2024 ( Financial Results ).In terms of Rajshree Polypack Limited: Code of Conduct and Code of Fair Disclosures For Prohibition of Insider Trading , the trading window of the Company was closed from April 1, 2024 till forty-eight (48) hours after the Financial Results of the Company becomes generally available. Rajshree Polypack Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 28, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2024)

Board Meeting 27 Apr 2024 27 Apr 2024

Rajshree Polypack Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting.In continuation to our intimation dated April 19, 2022, the Board of Directors ( Board ) of the Company at their meeting held today i.e., Saturday, April 27, 2024 have passed a resolution for amending the binding term sheet dated April 19, 2022, entered into by the Company with Olive Ecopak Private Limited ( OEPL ) and Mr. Rajesh Gandhi (The Company and Mr. Rajesh Gandhi are collectively referred to as JV Partners ). The purpose of the amendment is to increase the limit of unsecured loans to be granted to OEPL by the JV Partners, by a further sum of Rs. 6 Crores in the ratio of 50.10:49.90.

Board Meeting 28 Feb 2024 6 Apr 2024

The Board of Directors of the Company have approved resolution by circulation in accordance with Section 175 of the Companies Act, 2013 today i.e., Saturday, April 6, 2024, has allotted 15,30,000 Equity shares of Rs 10 /- each as bonus shares which were earlier kept under abeyance to the preferential allottees of the face value of Rs. 10/- each in the ratio 2 : 1 i.e., Two bonus equity share of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up for one existing equity share of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up.The Bonus Equity Shares allotted as above shall rank pari-passu in all respect and carry the same rights as the existing equity shares of the company including dividends and other corporate benefits, if any, declared by the Company after the said allotment.

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024

Pursuant to Regulations 29(1) and (2) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ( SEBI Listing Regulations ), this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, February 9, 2024, to consider and approve inter-alia the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 ( Financial Results ). In terms of Rajshree Polypack Limited: Code of Conduct and Code of Fair Disclosures For Prohibition of Insider Trading , the trading window of the Company was closed from January 1, 2024 till forty-eight (48) hours after the Financial Results of the Company become generally available. Rajshree Polypack Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023. In compliance with Regulation 30 read with Schedule III, Part A, Para A of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ( SEBI Listing Regulations ), this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Friday, February 9,2024, have considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023, along with the Limited Review Report.The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 12.35 pm and concluded at 01.50 pm.The above results will also be available on the Company s website at www.rajshreepolypack.com (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 09.02.2024)

Board Meeting 17 Jan 2024 12 Jan 2024