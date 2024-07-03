Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPackaging
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹71.24
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.13
Day's High₹69.81
Day's Low₹69.81
52 Week's High₹94.9
52 Week's Low₹28.11
Book Value₹14.3
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)229.14
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
32.39
31.63
24.88
24.88
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-251.52
-73.55
26.59
120.98
Net Worth
-219.13
-41.92
51.47
145.86
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
867.89
872.76
1,174.81
1,153.41
yoy growth (%)
-0.55
-25.71
1.85
-13.04
Raw materials
-536.4
-599.07
-700.62
-651.35
As % of sales
61.8
68.64
59.63
56.47
Employee costs
-168.34
-177
-196.37
-196.31
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-79.85
-197.25
-21.56
0.9
Depreciation
-72.73
-74.5
-70.4
-74.77
Tax paid
22.13
31.82
5.78
-3.25
Working capital
-102.51
-157.59
15.98
-18.27
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-0.55
-25.71
1.85
-13.04
Op profit growth
-90.01
-152.64
-15.18
-12.06
EBIT growth
-94.37
-241.19
-21.5
-3.81
Net profit growth
-65.1
948.6
573.03
-131.68
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
598.56
915.3
1,041.7
847.41
885.21
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
598.56
915.3
1,041.7
847.41
885.21
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
5.47
12.64
17.12
69.06
16.25
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
5,102.35
|38.32
|11,820.41
|95.73
|0.2
|588.83
|933.22
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,103.3
|52.59
|10,019.38
|49.43
|1
|303.53
|85.75
EPL Ltd
EPL
267.45
|40.69
|8,533.78
|63.5
|1.66
|357.6
|30.83
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
1,070.05
|25.95
|6,929.09
|72.08
|0.56
|599.18
|295.36
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
POLYPLEX
1,378.35
|0
|4,322.43
|14.7
|0.22
|392.52
|218.54
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Anirudh Sonpal
Whole-time Director
Saurabh Kalani
Non Executive Director
Alka Rajesh Sagar
Independent Director
Dharmendra Pawar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rishabh Kumar Jain
Whole-time Director
Rahul Chouhan
Whole-time Director
Jagdish Prasad Pandey
Chairman
Kaushal Kishore Vijayvergiya
Reports by Flexituff Ventures International Ltd
Summary
Flexituff Ventures International Limited was originally constituted as a partnership firm under the Indian Partnership Act, 1932 on January 22, 1966 under the name and style of Saurabh Potteries & Ceramics at Indore. With effect from March 1, 1993, the name of the partnership was changed to Naviska Packaging and a Fresh Partnership Deed was executed. Thereafter, Naviska Packaging converted into a Private Limited Company, Naviska Packaging Private Limited, on April 8, 1993. The Company name was changed to Giltpac International India Private Limited w.e.f. June 29, 2001. The name of Company was again changed to Naviska Packaging Private Limited w.e.f. January 01, 2003. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Flexituff International Limited w.e.f. April 25, 2003. Further, the name of the Company was changed from Flexituff International Limited to Flexituff Ventures International Limited on 11 October, 2018. The Company is engaged in the business of technical textiles products i.e. FIBC, Geo Textile, BOPP etc. The manufacturing units of the Company are located at Pithampur in Madhya Pradesh and at Kashipur in Uttarakhand. It is a 100% vertically integrated company that serves the demand for technical textiles, construction textiles, packaging textiles, transport textiles, industrial textiles and agrotextiles among others. The company manufactures Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container (FIBC), geotextiles, reverse printed BOPP (Biaxially O
Read More
The Flexituff Ventures International Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹69.81 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Flexituff Ventures International Ltd is ₹229.14 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Flexituff Ventures International Ltd is 0 and 4.37 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Flexituff Ventures International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Flexituff Ventures International Ltd is ₹28.11 and ₹94.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Flexituff Ventures International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 60.21%, 3 Years at 45.35%, 1 Year at 35.05%, 6 Month at 143.89%, 3 Month at -10.42% and 1 Month at 24.55%.
