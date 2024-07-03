iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Flexituff Ventures International Ltd Share Price

69.81
(-2.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:35:05 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0
  • Day's High69.81
  • 52 Wk High94.9
  • Prev. Close71.24
  • Day's Low69.81
  • 52 Wk Low 28.11
  • Turnover (lac)0.13
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value14.3
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)229.14
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Flexituff Ventures International Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Packaging

Open

0

Prev. Close

71.24

Turnover(Lac.)

0.13

Day's High

69.81

Day's Low

69.81

52 Week's High

94.9

52 Week's Low

28.11

Book Value

14.3

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

229.14

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Flexituff Ventures International Ltd Corporate Action

18 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

13 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Sep, 2024

arrow

Flexituff Ventures International Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Flexituff Ventures International Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:08 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 32.23%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 32.23%

Non-Promoter- 2.97%

Institutions: 2.96%

Non-Institutions: 64.79%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Flexituff Ventures International Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

32.39

31.63

24.88

24.88

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-251.52

-73.55

26.59

120.98

Net Worth

-219.13

-41.92

51.47

145.86

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

867.89

872.76

1,174.81

1,153.41

yoy growth (%)

-0.55

-25.71

1.85

-13.04

Raw materials

-536.4

-599.07

-700.62

-651.35

As % of sales

61.8

68.64

59.63

56.47

Employee costs

-168.34

-177

-196.37

-196.31

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-79.85

-197.25

-21.56

0.9

Depreciation

-72.73

-74.5

-70.4

-74.77

Tax paid

22.13

31.82

5.78

-3.25

Working capital

-102.51

-157.59

15.98

-18.27

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-0.55

-25.71

1.85

-13.04

Op profit growth

-90.01

-152.64

-15.18

-12.06

EBIT growth

-94.37

-241.19

-21.5

-3.81

Net profit growth

-65.1

948.6

573.03

-131.68

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

598.56

915.3

1,041.7

847.41

885.21

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

598.56

915.3

1,041.7

847.41

885.21

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

5.47

12.64

17.12

69.06

16.25

View Annually Results

Flexituff Ventures International Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

5,102.35

38.3211,820.4195.730.2588.83933.22

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,103.3

52.5910,019.3849.431303.5385.75

EPL Ltd

EPL

267.45

40.698,533.7863.51.66357.630.83

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

1,070.05

25.956,929.0972.080.56599.18295.36

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

POLYPLEX

1,378.35

04,322.4314.70.22392.52218.54

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Flexituff Ventures International Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Anirudh Sonpal

Whole-time Director

Saurabh Kalani

Non Executive Director

Alka Rajesh Sagar

Independent Director

Dharmendra Pawar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rishabh Kumar Jain

Whole-time Director

Rahul Chouhan

Whole-time Director

Jagdish Prasad Pandey

Chairman

Kaushal Kishore Vijayvergiya

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Flexituff Ventures International Ltd

Summary

Flexituff Ventures International Limited was originally constituted as a partnership firm under the Indian Partnership Act, 1932 on January 22, 1966 under the name and style of Saurabh Potteries & Ceramics at Indore. With effect from March 1, 1993, the name of the partnership was changed to Naviska Packaging and a Fresh Partnership Deed was executed. Thereafter, Naviska Packaging converted into a Private Limited Company, Naviska Packaging Private Limited, on April 8, 1993. The Company name was changed to Giltpac International India Private Limited w.e.f. June 29, 2001. The name of Company was again changed to Naviska Packaging Private Limited w.e.f. January 01, 2003. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Flexituff International Limited w.e.f. April 25, 2003. Further, the name of the Company was changed from Flexituff International Limited to Flexituff Ventures International Limited on 11 October, 2018. The Company is engaged in the business of technical textiles products i.e. FIBC, Geo Textile, BOPP etc. The manufacturing units of the Company are located at Pithampur in Madhya Pradesh and at Kashipur in Uttarakhand. It is a 100% vertically integrated company that serves the demand for technical textiles, construction textiles, packaging textiles, transport textiles, industrial textiles and agrotextiles among others. The company manufactures Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container (FIBC), geotextiles, reverse printed BOPP (Biaxially O
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Flexituff Ventures International Ltd share price today?

The Flexituff Ventures International Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹69.81 today.

What is the Market Cap of Flexituff Ventures International Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Flexituff Ventures International Ltd is ₹229.14 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Flexituff Ventures International Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Flexituff Ventures International Ltd is 0 and 4.37 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Flexituff Ventures International Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Flexituff Ventures International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Flexituff Ventures International Ltd is ₹28.11 and ₹94.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Flexituff Ventures International Ltd?

Flexituff Ventures International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 60.21%, 3 Years at 45.35%, 1 Year at 35.05%, 6 Month at 143.89%, 3 Month at -10.42% and 1 Month at 24.55%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Flexituff Ventures International Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Flexituff Ventures International Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 32.24 %
Institutions - 2.96 %
Public - 64.80 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Flexituff Ventures International Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.