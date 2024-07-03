Summary

Flexituff Ventures International Limited was originally constituted as a partnership firm under the Indian Partnership Act, 1932 on January 22, 1966 under the name and style of Saurabh Potteries & Ceramics at Indore. With effect from March 1, 1993, the name of the partnership was changed to Naviska Packaging and a Fresh Partnership Deed was executed. Thereafter, Naviska Packaging converted into a Private Limited Company, Naviska Packaging Private Limited, on April 8, 1993. The Company name was changed to Giltpac International India Private Limited w.e.f. June 29, 2001. The name of Company was again changed to Naviska Packaging Private Limited w.e.f. January 01, 2003. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Flexituff International Limited w.e.f. April 25, 2003. Further, the name of the Company was changed from Flexituff International Limited to Flexituff Ventures International Limited on 11 October, 2018. The Company is engaged in the business of technical textiles products i.e. FIBC, Geo Textile, BOPP etc. The manufacturing units of the Company are located at Pithampur in Madhya Pradesh and at Kashipur in Uttarakhand. It is a 100% vertically integrated company that serves the demand for technical textiles, construction textiles, packaging textiles, transport textiles, industrial textiles and agrotextiles among others. The company manufactures Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container (FIBC), geotextiles, reverse printed BOPP (Biaxially O

