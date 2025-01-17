Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-4.27
-28.91
-1.23
-13.44
Op profit growth
-91.99
-153.36
-16.99
-12.02
EBIT growth
-92.76
-259.48
-27.75
-3.78
Net profit growth
-64.84
618.86
554.64
-179.52
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-0.65
-7.77
10.35
12.31
EBIT margin
-1.08
-14.35
6.39
8.74
Net profit margin
-6.99
-19.03
-1.88
-0.28
RoCE
-1.02
-12.12
6.91
9.08
RoNW
-8.91
-15.06
-1.56
-0.23
RoA
-1.65
-4.02
-0.5
-0.07
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-24.16
-67.9
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-53.04
-97.66
-37.72
-31.85
Book value per share
54.89
78.66
146.16
155.52
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.74
-0.08
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.34
-0.05
-1.11
-1.67
P/B
0.32
0.07
0.28
0.34
EV/EBIDTA
10.2
-13.67
5.39
4.54
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-26.77
-15.89
-19.08
207.88
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
99.9
130.87
113.05
117.47
Inventory days
62.93
62
58.58
66.98
Creditor days
-88.11
-83.13
-84.98
-84.67
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.12
1.72
-0.72
-0.98
Net debt / equity
4.42
3.59
1.94
1.83
Net debt / op. profit
-109.58
-10.23
5.47
4.58
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-60.82
-68.94
-61.43
-58.79
Employee costs
-19.86
-20
-15.83
-16.12
Other costs
-19.95
-18.82
-12.36
-12.76
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.