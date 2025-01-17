iifl-logo-icon 1
60.5
(-2.01%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:15:56 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-4.27

-28.91

-1.23

-13.44

Op profit growth

-91.99

-153.36

-16.99

-12.02

EBIT growth

-92.76

-259.48

-27.75

-3.78

Net profit growth

-64.84

618.86

554.64

-179.52

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-0.65

-7.77

10.35

12.31

EBIT margin

-1.08

-14.35

6.39

8.74

Net profit margin

-6.99

-19.03

-1.88

-0.28

RoCE

-1.02

-12.12

6.91

9.08

RoNW

-8.91

-15.06

-1.56

-0.23

RoA

-1.65

-4.02

-0.5

-0.07

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-24.16

-67.9

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-53.04

-97.66

-37.72

-31.85

Book value per share

54.89

78.66

146.16

155.52

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.74

-0.08

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.34

-0.05

-1.11

-1.67

P/B

0.32

0.07

0.28

0.34

EV/EBIDTA

10.2

-13.67

5.39

4.54

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-26.77

-15.89

-19.08

207.88

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

99.9

130.87

113.05

117.47

Inventory days

62.93

62

58.58

66.98

Creditor days

-88.11

-83.13

-84.98

-84.67

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.12

1.72

-0.72

-0.98

Net debt / equity

4.42

3.59

1.94

1.83

Net debt / op. profit

-109.58

-10.23

5.47

4.58

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-60.82

-68.94

-61.43

-58.79

Employee costs

-19.86

-20

-15.83

-16.12

Other costs

-19.95

-18.82

-12.36

-12.76

