Flexituff Ventures International Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
32.39
31.63
24.88
24.88
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-251.52
-73.55
26.59
120.98
Net Worth
-219.13
-41.92
51.47
145.86
Minority Interest
Debt
650.15
652.59
624.38
621.98
Deferred Tax Liability Net
35.77
44.11
49.08
56.65
Total Liabilities
466.79
654.78
724.93
824.49
Fixed Assets
345.64
394.44
432.37
494.62
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.62
0.05
0.05
1.3
Deferred Tax Asset Net
220.88
157.08
123.08
106.73
Networking Capital
-209.06
92.3
157.08
205.21
Inventories
90.78
92.02
101.05
130.58
Inventory Days
54.91
Sundry Debtors
128.82
200.49
253.62
249.32
Debtor Days
104.85
Other Current Assets
91.12
109.14
121.76
141.93
Sundry Creditors
-167.81
-189.8
-221.26
-233.36
Creditor Days
98.14
Other Current Liabilities
-351.97
-119.54
-98.09
-83.26
Cash
108.72
10.91
12.34
16.63
Total Assets
466.8
654.79
724.92
824.49
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.