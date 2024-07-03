Flexituff Ventures International Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
85.06
79.95
113.23
147.23
177.15
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
85.06
79.95
113.23
147.23
177.15
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.48
543.73
1.23
1.75
1.14
Total Income
85.54
623.69
114.46
148.98
178.29
Total Expenditure
77.1
157.08
163.65
177.73
191.09
PBIDT
8.45
466.61
-49.19
-28.75
-12.79
Interest
37.88
5.07
24.02
22.15
20.9
PBDT
-29.43
461.54
-73.21
-50.9
-33.69
Depreciation
9.77
12.14
14.08
14.5
15.49
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
27.98
-0.04
0
0
Deferred Tax
-27.2
144.19
-23.65
-11.04
-21.56
Reported Profit After Tax
-12.01
277.24
-63.6
-54.37
-27.63
Minority Interest After NP
-0.14
0.46
-0.08
-0.22
-0.08
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-11.87
276.78
-63.52
-54.15
-27.54
Extra-ordinary Items
0
232.94
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-11.87
43.84
-63.52
-54.15
-27.54
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-3.86
90.14
-22.23
-18.2
-10.25
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
32.82
30.7
30.7
30.7
26.88
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
9.93
583.62
-43.44
-19.52
-7.21
PBDTM(%)
-34.59
577.28
-64.65
-34.57
-19.01
PATM(%)
-14.11
346.76
-56.16
-36.92
-15.59
