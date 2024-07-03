iifl-logo-icon 1
Flexituff Ventures International Ltd Quarterly Results

68.41
(-2.01%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:16:15 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

85.06

79.95

113.23

147.23

177.15

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

85.06

79.95

113.23

147.23

177.15

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.48

543.73

1.23

1.75

1.14

Total Income

85.54

623.69

114.46

148.98

178.29

Total Expenditure

77.1

157.08

163.65

177.73

191.09

PBIDT

8.45

466.61

-49.19

-28.75

-12.79

Interest

37.88

5.07

24.02

22.15

20.9

PBDT

-29.43

461.54

-73.21

-50.9

-33.69

Depreciation

9.77

12.14

14.08

14.5

15.49

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

27.98

-0.04

0

0

Deferred Tax

-27.2

144.19

-23.65

-11.04

-21.56

Reported Profit After Tax

-12.01

277.24

-63.6

-54.37

-27.63

Minority Interest After NP

-0.14

0.46

-0.08

-0.22

-0.08

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-11.87

276.78

-63.52

-54.15

-27.54

Extra-ordinary Items

0

232.94

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-11.87

43.84

-63.52

-54.15

-27.54

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-3.86

90.14

-22.23

-18.2

-10.25

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

32.82

30.7

30.7

30.7

26.88

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

9.93

583.62

-43.44

-19.52

-7.21

PBDTM(%)

-34.59

577.28

-64.65

-34.57

-19.01

PATM(%)

-14.11

346.76

-56.16

-36.92

-15.59

Flexituff Vent.: Related NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Flexituff Ventures International Ltd

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

