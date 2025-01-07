Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
867.89
872.76
1,174.81
1,153.41
yoy growth (%)
-0.55
-25.71
1.85
-13.04
Raw materials
-536.4
-599.07
-700.62
-651.35
As % of sales
61.8
68.64
59.63
56.47
Employee costs
-168.34
-177
-196.37
-196.31
As % of sales
19.39
20.28
16.71
17.02
Other costs
-170.03
-165.61
-146.88
-151.37
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19.59
18.97
12.5
13.12
Operating profit
-6.88
-68.93
130.93
154.37
OPM
-0.79
-7.89
11.14
13.38
Depreciation
-72.73
-74.5
-70.4
-74.77
Interest expense
-72.91
-73.83
-108.97
-110.45
Other income
72.67
20
26.88
31.76
Profit before tax
-79.85
-197.25
-21.56
0.9
Taxes
22.13
31.82
5.78
-3.25
Tax rate
-27.71
-16.13
-26.84
-358.43
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-57.72
-165.42
-15.77
-2.34
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-57.72
-165.42
-15.77
-2.34
yoy growth (%)
-65.1
948.6
573.03
-131.68
NPM
-6.65
-18.95
-1.34
-0.2
