Flexituff Ventures International Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

68.41
(-2.01%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:16:09 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Flexituff Ventures International Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

867.89

872.76

1,174.81

1,153.41

yoy growth (%)

-0.55

-25.71

1.85

-13.04

Raw materials

-536.4

-599.07

-700.62

-651.35

As % of sales

61.8

68.64

59.63

56.47

Employee costs

-168.34

-177

-196.37

-196.31

As % of sales

19.39

20.28

16.71

17.02

Other costs

-170.03

-165.61

-146.88

-151.37

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.59

18.97

12.5

13.12

Operating profit

-6.88

-68.93

130.93

154.37

OPM

-0.79

-7.89

11.14

13.38

Depreciation

-72.73

-74.5

-70.4

-74.77

Interest expense

-72.91

-73.83

-108.97

-110.45

Other income

72.67

20

26.88

31.76

Profit before tax

-79.85

-197.25

-21.56

0.9

Taxes

22.13

31.82

5.78

-3.25

Tax rate

-27.71

-16.13

-26.84

-358.43

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-57.72

-165.42

-15.77

-2.34

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-57.72

-165.42

-15.77

-2.34

yoy growth (%)

-65.1

948.6

573.03

-131.68

NPM

-6.65

-18.95

-1.34

-0.2

