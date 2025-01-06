Flexituff Ventures International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-79.85
-197.25
-21.56
0.9
Depreciation
-72.73
-74.5
-70.4
-74.77
Tax paid
22.13
31.82
5.78
-3.25
Working capital
-102.51
-157.59
15.98
-18.27
Other operating items
Operating
-232.96
-397.51
-70.2
-95.38
Capital expenditure
-0.73
30.65
35.94
43.31
Free cash flow
-233.7
-366.86
-34.25
-52.07
Equity raised
357.34
687.62
718.72
723.03
Investing
0
0
-0.01
0.01
Financing
648.98
781.45
670.8
581.31
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
772.61
1,102.2
1,355.26
1,252.27
