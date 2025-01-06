iifl-logo-icon 1
Flexituff Ventures International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

69.81
(-2.01%)
Jan 6, 2025

Flexituff Ventures International Ltd

Flexituff Vent. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-79.85

-197.25

-21.56

0.9

Depreciation

-72.73

-74.5

-70.4

-74.77

Tax paid

22.13

31.82

5.78

-3.25

Working capital

-102.51

-157.59

15.98

-18.27

Other operating items

Operating

-232.96

-397.51

-70.2

-95.38

Capital expenditure

-0.73

30.65

35.94

43.31

Free cash flow

-233.7

-366.86

-34.25

-52.07

Equity raised

357.34

687.62

718.72

723.03

Investing

0

0

-0.01

0.01

Financing

648.98

781.45

670.8

581.31

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

772.61

1,102.2

1,355.26

1,252.27

Flexituff Ventures International Ltd

