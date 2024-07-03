Flexituff Ventures International Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
485.34
731.29
799.33
581.91
706.86
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
485.34
731.29
799.33
581.91
706.86
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.24
10.54
8.96
68.24
8.99
Total Income
489.58
741.83
808.29
650.15
715.85
Total Expenditure
552.34
750.28
782.27
615.17
777.78
PBIDT
-62.76
-8.45
26.02
34.98
-61.93
Interest
60.95
52.76
49.21
53.33
75.01
PBDT
-123.7
-61.2
-23.19
-18.35
-136.94
Depreciation
45.24
52.11
53.07
55.93
55.78
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.09
0
4.7
0
0
Deferred Tax
-48.54
-7.18
-23.07
-15.49
-31.58
Reported Profit After Tax
-120.5
-106.13
-57.88
-58.79
-161.14
Minority Interest After NP
-0.55
-8.35
-0.25
-0.62
-0.81
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-119.95
-97.78
-57.63
-58.17
-160.33
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-119.95
-97.78
-57.63
-58.17
-160.33
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-40.32
-39.3
-23.16
-23.38
-64.44
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
30.7
24.88
24.88
24.88
24.88
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-12.93
-1.15
3.25
6.01
-8.76
PBDTM(%)
-25.48
-8.36
-2.9
-3.15
-19.37
PATM(%)
-24.82
-14.51
-7.24
-10.1
-22.79
