Flexituff Ventures International Ltd Nine Monthly Results

67.04
(-2.00%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:15:28 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

485.34

731.29

799.33

581.91

706.86

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

485.34

731.29

799.33

581.91

706.86

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.24

10.54

8.96

68.24

8.99

Total Income

489.58

741.83

808.29

650.15

715.85

Total Expenditure

552.34

750.28

782.27

615.17

777.78

PBIDT

-62.76

-8.45

26.02

34.98

-61.93

Interest

60.95

52.76

49.21

53.33

75.01

PBDT

-123.7

-61.2

-23.19

-18.35

-136.94

Depreciation

45.24

52.11

53.07

55.93

55.78

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.09

0

4.7

0

0

Deferred Tax

-48.54

-7.18

-23.07

-15.49

-31.58

Reported Profit After Tax

-120.5

-106.13

-57.88

-58.79

-161.14

Minority Interest After NP

-0.55

-8.35

-0.25

-0.62

-0.81

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-119.95

-97.78

-57.63

-58.17

-160.33

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-119.95

-97.78

-57.63

-58.17

-160.33

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-40.32

-39.3

-23.16

-23.38

-64.44

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

30.7

24.88

24.88

24.88

24.88

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-12.93

-1.15

3.25

6.01

-8.76

PBDTM(%)

-25.48

-8.36

-2.9

-3.15

-19.37

PATM(%)

-24.82

-14.51

-7.24

-10.1

-22.79

