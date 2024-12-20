Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBl (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 18th December,2024, inter alia, have considered, approved and taken on record the following :- 1. Disinvestment of Up to 315205 Equity Shares in Flexituff Technology International Limited, subsidiary of the Company, in one or more tranches, subject to the approval of sharesholders and other authorities, if any. After completion of this disinvestment Flexituff Technology International Limited will cease to be subsidiary of the Company. Accordingly, the details required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and Part A of Schedule III of the aforesaid regulations, is attached as per Annexure A. 2. Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting scheduled to be held on Monday, 13th January, 2025. Notice of EGM scheduled to be held on Monday 13, January 2025. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/12/2024) Outcome of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the company held on 13th January, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/01/2025) Report of Scrutinzer dated 14th January 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/01/2025)