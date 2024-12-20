|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|18 Dec 2024
|13 Jan 2025
|Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBl (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 18th December,2024, inter alia, have considered, approved and taken on record the following :- 1. Disinvestment of Up to 315205 Equity Shares in Flexituff Technology International Limited, subsidiary of the Company, in one or more tranches, subject to the approval of sharesholders and other authorities, if any. After completion of this disinvestment Flexituff Technology International Limited will cease to be subsidiary of the Company. Accordingly, the details required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and Part A of Schedule III of the aforesaid regulations, is attached as per Annexure A. 2. Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting scheduled to be held on Monday, 13th January, 2025. Notice of EGM scheduled to be held on Monday 13, January 2025. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/12/2024) Outcome of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the company held on 13th January, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/01/2025) Report of Scrutinzer dated 14th January 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/01/2025)
|EGM
|18 Jul 2024
|17 Aug 2024
|Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015) we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of Flexituff Ventures International Limited at its meeting held today, i.e., on 18th July 2024 inter-alia has considered and approved the following: As mention in Pdf file. The Meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 05:00 P.M and concluded at 6:30 p.m. Proceeding of EOGM 17082024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.08.2024) Communication to shareholder in respect of omission of disclosure of preferential shareholding of one of the proposed allottee in EGM Notice dated 23rd July,2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/08/2024)
