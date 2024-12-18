Board Meeting 18 Dec 2024 13 Dec 2024

Flexituff Ventures International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of date of Board Meeting -18-12-2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBl (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 18th December,2024, inter alia, have considered, approved and taken on record the following :- 1. Disinvestment of Up to 315205 Equity Shares in Flexituff Technology International Limited, subsidiary of the Company, in one or more tranches, subject to the approval of sharesholders and other authorities, if any. After completion of this disinvestment Flexituff Technology International Limited will cease to be subsidiary of the Company. Accordingly, the details required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and Part A of Schedule III of the aforesaid regulations, is attached as per Annexure A. 2. Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting scheduled to be held on Monday, 13th January, 2025. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 18.12.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Flexituff Ventures International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 14th August 2024 at registered office of the Company situated at C-41-50 SEZ Sector-3 Pithampur Dist. Dhar (M.P.) 454775 inter-alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. In continuation of our earlier letter dated June 28 2024 regarding Closure of Trading Window the trading window of the Company will remain closed from Monday July 1 2024 to Friday 16th August 2024 (both days inclusive). Outcome of Board Meeting -14.11.2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 26 Sep 2024 26 Sep 2024

Company has made allotment of 683724 equity by exercise of warrants held by warrant holders

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

Flexituff Ventures International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 14th August 2024 at registered office of the Company situated at C-41-50 SEZ Sector-3 Pithampur Dist. Dhar (M.P.) 454775 inter-alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. In continuation of our earlier letter dated June 28 2024 regarding Closure of Trading Window the trading window of the Company will remain closed from Monday July 1 2024 to Friday 16th August 2024 (both days inclusive). Outcome of board meeting (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 18 Jul 2024 13 Jul 2024

Flexituff Ventures International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Increase in Authorized Share Capital of the Company alongwith Alteration of Clause V of the Memorandum of Association subject to the approval of members of the Company. 2. Issue of Equity Shares by way of Preferential Issue through private placement basis subject to approval of members of the Company. 3. Issue of Warrants by way of Preferential Issue through private placement basis subject to approval of members of the company. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015) we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of Flexituff Ventures International Limited at its meeting held today, i.e., on 18th July 2024 inter-alia has considered and approved the following: As mention in Pdf file. The Meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 05:00 P.M and concluded at 6:30 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/07/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

Flexituff Ventures International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 30th May 2024 at registered office of the Company situated at C-41-50 SEZ Sector-3 Pithampur Dist. Dhar (M.P.) 454775 inter-alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024. Outcome of board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.05.2024) Financial Results for the year ended 31/03/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.05.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Feb 2024 27 Jan 2024