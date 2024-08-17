Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPackaging
Open₹13.75
Prev. Close₹14.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.1
Day's High₹13.75
Day's Low₹13.75
52 Week's High₹23.1
52 Week's Low₹11.25
Book Value₹8.19
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)14.44
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.5
10.5
10.5
10.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.9
-1.79
0.01
0.22
Net Worth
8.6
8.71
10.51
10.72
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2.68
5.83
6.15
5.23
yoy growth (%)
-53.93
-5.21
17.45
15.74
Raw materials
-2.39
-3.54
-3.6
-3.77
As % of sales
89.21
60.78
58.63
72.05
Employee costs
-0.36
-1.06
-0.98
-0.55
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.04
0.03
0.48
0.35
Depreciation
-0.13
-0.19
-0.05
-0.05
Tax paid
-0.01
-0.03
-0.13
-0.11
Working capital
1.17
-4.31
4.62
0.33
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-53.93
-5.21
17.45
15.74
Op profit growth
-145.12
10.86
9.08
208.8
EBIT growth
-26.93
35.16
13.4
310.39
Net profit growth
1,881.53
-99.52
60.4
13,912.99
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
0.08
2.71
5.84
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.08
2.71
5.84
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.34
0.97
0.32
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
5,102.35
|38.32
|11,820.41
|95.73
|0.2
|588.83
|933.22
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,103.3
|52.59
|10,019.38
|49.43
|1
|303.53
|85.75
EPL Ltd
EPL
267.45
|40.69
|8,533.78
|63.5
|1.66
|357.6
|30.83
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
1,070.05
|25.95
|6,929.09
|72.08
|0.56
|599.18
|295.36
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
POLYPLEX
1,378.35
|0
|4,322.43
|14.7
|0.22
|392.52
|218.54
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Varun Jigneshkumar Shah
Executive Director & CEO
Hitendra Jain
Independent Director
Drashti Solanki
Independent Director
Ankit Agrawal
Managing Director
Savankumar S Shingala
Non Executive Director
Siddharth J Patel
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by A and M Jumbo Bags Ltd
Summary
was originally incorporated as A and M Jumbo Bags Private Limited at Ahmedabad, Gujarat as a Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated May 27, 2011 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Subsequently, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to A and M Jumbo Bags Limited and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon conversion to Public Limited dated September 25, 2017 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.The Company is engaged in manufacturing and supply High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) / Polypropylene (PP) Jumbo Bags, Flexible Intermediate Bulk Containers (FIBC). The Company has manufacturing unit located at Jetalpur in Ahmedabad. The Promoter, Pratish Shah, possesses an experience of more than 6 years in manufacturing and marketing of products in packaging industry. He has experience in trading of jumbo bags and was engaged in business of same before starting this Company. The Company provide different kind of jumbo bags such as Circular type with cross corner, Baffle bag, bottom bags, 4 loop bag, UN bags,Sift proof bags etc. FIBC/ Jumbo bags are giant size bags in drum or box shape and are internationally used as bulk bags or big sized bags or Flexible Intermediate Bulk Containers. The safe working load varies from 500 kilograms to 2500 kilograms. On an average 500 to 800 bags are manufactured per day depending upon the size and specifications of the Bags. The P
The A and M Jumbo Bags Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹13.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of A and M Jumbo Bags Ltd is ₹14.44 Cr. as of 20 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of A and M Jumbo Bags Ltd is 0 and 1.68 as of 20 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a A and M Jumbo Bags Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of A and M Jumbo Bags Ltd is ₹11.25 and ₹23.1 as of 20 Dec ‘24
A and M Jumbo Bags Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 2.01%, 3 Years at 22.94%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -34.21%, 3 Month at -4.84% and 1 Month at 4.17%.
