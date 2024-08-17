Summary

was originally incorporated as A and M Jumbo Bags Private Limited at Ahmedabad, Gujarat as a Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated May 27, 2011 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Subsequently, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to A and M Jumbo Bags Limited and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon conversion to Public Limited dated September 25, 2017 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.The Company is engaged in manufacturing and supply High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) / Polypropylene (PP) Jumbo Bags, Flexible Intermediate Bulk Containers (FIBC). The Company has manufacturing unit located at Jetalpur in Ahmedabad. The Promoter, Pratish Shah, possesses an experience of more than 6 years in manufacturing and marketing of products in packaging industry. He has experience in trading of jumbo bags and was engaged in business of same before starting this Company. The Company provide different kind of jumbo bags such as Circular type with cross corner, Baffle bag, bottom bags, 4 loop bag, UN bags,Sift proof bags etc. FIBC/ Jumbo bags are giant size bags in drum or box shape and are internationally used as bulk bags or big sized bags or Flexible Intermediate Bulk Containers. The safe working load varies from 500 kilograms to 2500 kilograms. On an average 500 to 800 bags are manufactured per day depending upon the size and specifications of the Bags. The P

