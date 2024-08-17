iifl-logo-icon 1
A and M Jumbo Bags Ltd Share Price

13.75
(-4.84%)
Dec 20, 2024

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open13.75
  • Day's High13.75
  • 52 Wk High23.1
  • Prev. Close14.45
  • Day's Low13.75
  • 52 Wk Low 11.25
  • Turnover (lac)1.1
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value8.19
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)14.44
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

A and M Jumbo Bags Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Packaging

Open

13.75

Prev. Close

14.45

Turnover(Lac.)

1.1

Day's High

13.75

Day's Low

13.75

52 Week's High

23.1

52 Week's Low

11.25

Book Value

8.19

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

14.44

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

A and M Jumbo Bags Ltd Corporate Action

9 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

9 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Oct, 2024

A and M Jumbo Bags Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

A and M Jumbo Bags Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1.91%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 1.91%

Non-Promoter- 98.08%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 98.08%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

A and M Jumbo Bags Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.5

10.5

10.5

10.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.9

-1.79

0.01

0.22

Net Worth

8.6

8.71

10.51

10.72

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2.68

5.83

6.15

5.23

yoy growth (%)

-53.93

-5.21

17.45

15.74

Raw materials

-2.39

-3.54

-3.6

-3.77

As % of sales

89.21

60.78

58.63

72.05

Employee costs

-0.36

-1.06

-0.98

-0.55

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.04

0.03

0.48

0.35

Depreciation

-0.13

-0.19

-0.05

-0.05

Tax paid

-0.01

-0.03

-0.13

-0.11

Working capital

1.17

-4.31

4.62

0.33

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-53.93

-5.21

17.45

15.74

Op profit growth

-145.12

10.86

9.08

208.8

EBIT growth

-26.93

35.16

13.4

310.39

Net profit growth

1,881.53

-99.52

60.4

13,912.99

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

0.08

2.71

5.84

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.08

2.71

5.84

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0.34

0.97

0.32

A and M Jumbo Bags Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

5,102.35

38.3211,820.4195.730.2588.83933.22

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,103.3

52.5910,019.3849.431303.5385.75

EPL Ltd

EPL

267.45

40.698,533.7863.51.66357.630.83

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

1,070.05

25.956,929.0972.080.56599.18295.36

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

POLYPLEX

1,378.35

04,322.4314.70.22392.52218.54

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT A and M Jumbo Bags Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Varun Jigneshkumar Shah

Executive Director & CEO

Hitendra Jain

Independent Director

Drashti Solanki

Independent Director

Ankit Agrawal

Managing Director

Savankumar S Shingala

Non Executive Director

Siddharth J Patel

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by A and M Jumbo Bags Ltd

Summary

was originally incorporated as A and M Jumbo Bags Private Limited at Ahmedabad, Gujarat as a Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated May 27, 2011 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Subsequently, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to A and M Jumbo Bags Limited and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon conversion to Public Limited dated September 25, 2017 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.The Company is engaged in manufacturing and supply High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) / Polypropylene (PP) Jumbo Bags, Flexible Intermediate Bulk Containers (FIBC). The Company has manufacturing unit located at Jetalpur in Ahmedabad. The Promoter, Pratish Shah, possesses an experience of more than 6 years in manufacturing and marketing of products in packaging industry. He has experience in trading of jumbo bags and was engaged in business of same before starting this Company. The Company provide different kind of jumbo bags such as Circular type with cross corner, Baffle bag, bottom bags, 4 loop bag, UN bags,Sift proof bags etc. FIBC/ Jumbo bags are giant size bags in drum or box shape and are internationally used as bulk bags or big sized bags or Flexible Intermediate Bulk Containers. The safe working load varies from 500 kilograms to 2500 kilograms. On an average 500 to 800 bags are manufactured per day depending upon the size and specifications of the Bags. The P
Company FAQs

What is the A and M Jumbo Bags Ltd share price today?

The A and M Jumbo Bags Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹13.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of A and M Jumbo Bags Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of A and M Jumbo Bags Ltd is ₹14.44 Cr. as of 20 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of A and M Jumbo Bags Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of A and M Jumbo Bags Ltd is 0 and 1.68 as of 20 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of A and M Jumbo Bags Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a A and M Jumbo Bags Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of A and M Jumbo Bags Ltd is ₹11.25 and ₹23.1 as of 20 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of A and M Jumbo Bags Ltd?

A and M Jumbo Bags Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 2.01%, 3 Years at 22.94%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -34.21%, 3 Month at -4.84% and 1 Month at 4.17%.

What is the shareholding pattern of A and M Jumbo Bags Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of A and M Jumbo Bags Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 1.92 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 98.08 %

