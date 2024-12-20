iifl-logo-icon 1
A and M Jumbo Bags Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

13.75
(-4.84%)
Dec 20, 2024|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2.68

5.83

6.15

5.23

yoy growth (%)

-53.93

-5.21

17.45

15.74

Raw materials

-2.39

-3.54

-3.6

-3.77

As % of sales

89.21

60.78

58.63

72.05

Employee costs

-0.36

-1.06

-0.98

-0.55

As % of sales

13.65

18.22

16.05

10.59

Other costs

-0.21

-0.57

-0.96

-0.36

As % of sales (Other Cost)

8.11

9.77

15.71

7.02

Operating profit

-0.29

0.65

0.59

0.54

OPM

-10.98

11.21

9.59

10.32

Depreciation

-0.13

-0.19

-0.05

-0.05

Interest expense

-0.49

-0.7

-0.06

-0.12

Other income

0.97

0.27

0.01

0

Profit before tax

0.04

0.03

0.48

0.35

Taxes

-0.01

-0.03

-0.13

-0.11

Tax rate

-27.94

-95.36

-27.74

-32.57

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.03

0

0.34

0.23

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-0.02

Net profit

0.03

0

0.34

0.21

yoy growth (%)

1,881.53

-99.52

60.4

13,912.99

NPM

1.21

0.02

5.68

4.16

