|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2.68
5.83
6.15
5.23
yoy growth (%)
-53.93
-5.21
17.45
15.74
Raw materials
-2.39
-3.54
-3.6
-3.77
As % of sales
89.21
60.78
58.63
72.05
Employee costs
-0.36
-1.06
-0.98
-0.55
As % of sales
13.65
18.22
16.05
10.59
Other costs
-0.21
-0.57
-0.96
-0.36
As % of sales (Other Cost)
8.11
9.77
15.71
7.02
Operating profit
-0.29
0.65
0.59
0.54
OPM
-10.98
11.21
9.59
10.32
Depreciation
-0.13
-0.19
-0.05
-0.05
Interest expense
-0.49
-0.7
-0.06
-0.12
Other income
0.97
0.27
0.01
0
Profit before tax
0.04
0.03
0.48
0.35
Taxes
-0.01
-0.03
-0.13
-0.11
Tax rate
-27.94
-95.36
-27.74
-32.57
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.03
0
0.34
0.23
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-0.02
Net profit
0.03
0
0.34
0.21
yoy growth (%)
1,881.53
-99.52
60.4
13,912.99
NPM
1.21
0.02
5.68
4.16
