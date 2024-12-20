iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

A and M Jumbo Bags Ltd Balance Sheet

13.75
(-4.84%)
Dec 20, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR A and M Jumbo Bags Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.5

10.5

10.5

10.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.9

-1.79

0.01

0.22

Net Worth

8.6

8.71

10.51

10.72

Minority Interest

Debt

7.35

6.67

6.64

6.73

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

15.95

15.38

17.15

17.45

Fixed Assets

4.05

4.05

4.05

4.16

Intangible Assets

Investments

2

2

2

2

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.04

0.04

0.04

0.03

Networking Capital

9.68

9.01

10.79

10.94

Inventories

0

0

1.76

1.89

Inventory Days

256.7

Sundry Debtors

3.38

0.05

0.05

0.38

Debtor Days

51.61

Other Current Assets

10.07

9.99

9.99

9.83

Sundry Creditors

-3.04

-0.29

-0.29

-0.3

Creditor Days

40.74

Other Current Liabilities

-0.73

-0.74

-0.72

-0.86

Cash

0.19

0.27

0.27

0.33

Total Assets

15.96

15.37

17.15

17.46

A and M Jumbo Bags Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR A and M Jumbo Bags Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.