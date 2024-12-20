A and M Jumbo Bags Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.5
10.5
10.5
10.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.9
-1.79
0.01
0.22
Net Worth
8.6
8.71
10.51
10.72
Minority Interest
Debt
7.35
6.67
6.64
6.73
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
15.95
15.38
17.15
17.45
Fixed Assets
4.05
4.05
4.05
4.16
Intangible Assets
Investments
2
2
2
2
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.04
0.04
0.04
0.03
Networking Capital
9.68
9.01
10.79
10.94
Inventories
0
0
1.76
1.89
Inventory Days
256.7
Sundry Debtors
3.38
0.05
0.05
0.38
Debtor Days
51.61
Other Current Assets
10.07
9.99
9.99
9.83
Sundry Creditors
-3.04
-0.29
-0.29
-0.3
Creditor Days
40.74
Other Current Liabilities
-0.73
-0.74
-0.72
-0.86
Cash
0.19
0.27
0.27
0.33
Total Assets
15.96
15.37
17.15
17.46
