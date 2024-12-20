Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-53.63
-26.18
Op profit growth
-147.83
-65.56
EBIT growth
-26.96
-59.54
Net profit growth
1,413.91
-99.81
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-10.88
10.55
22.61
EBIT margin
19.92
12.64
23.07
Net profit margin
1.21
0.03
14.51
RoCE
3.17
4.52
RoNW
0.07
0
RoA
0.04
0
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.03
0
6.56
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.1
-0.27
6.1
Book value per share
10.27
14.99
59.51
Valuation ratios
P/E
303.33
0
2.17
P/CEPS
-89.56
-27.01
2.34
P/B
0.88
0.71
0.35
EV/EBIDTA
23.44
11.66
8.05
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
-27.75
-93.96
-29.22
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
126.65
107.75
Inventory days
278.23
133.36
Creditor days
-49.21
-36.66
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.09
-1.05
-8.83
Net debt / equity
0.59
0.54
0.51
Net debt / op. profit
-21.6
9.27
2.97
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-88.5
-60.68
-53.18
Employee costs
-14.02
-18.62
-18.6
Other costs
-8.34
-10.13
-5.59
