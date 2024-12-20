iifl-logo-icon 1
A and M Jumbo Bags Ltd Key Ratios

13.75
(-4.84%)
Dec 20, 2024|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-53.63

-26.18

Op profit growth

-147.83

-65.56

EBIT growth

-26.96

-59.54

Net profit growth

1,413.91

-99.81

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-10.88

10.55

22.61

EBIT margin

19.92

12.64

23.07

Net profit margin

1.21

0.03

14.51

RoCE

3.17

4.52

RoNW

0.07

0

RoA

0.04

0

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.03

0

6.56

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.1

-0.27

6.1

Book value per share

10.27

14.99

59.51

Valuation ratios

P/E

303.33

0

2.17

P/CEPS

-89.56

-27.01

2.34

P/B

0.88

0.71

0.35

EV/EBIDTA

23.44

11.66

8.05

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-27.75

-93.96

-29.22

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

126.65

107.75

Inventory days

278.23

133.36

Creditor days

-49.21

-36.66

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.09

-1.05

-8.83

Net debt / equity

0.59

0.54

0.51

Net debt / op. profit

-21.6

9.27

2.97

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-88.5

-60.68

-53.18

Employee costs

-14.02

-18.62

-18.6

Other costs

-8.34

-10.13

-5.59

