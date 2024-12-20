iifl-logo-icon 1
A and M Jumbo Bags Ltd Cash Flow Statement

QUICKLINKS FOR A and M Jumbo Bags Ltd

A and M Jumbo Bags Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.04

0.03

0.48

0.35

Depreciation

-0.13

-0.19

-0.05

-0.05

Tax paid

-0.01

-0.03

-0.13

-0.11

Working capital

1.17

-4.31

4.62

0.33

Other operating items

Operating

1.06

-4.5

4.91

0.5

Capital expenditure

0.29

4.07

0.04

0.03

Free cash flow

1.35

-0.43

4.95

0.53

Equity raised

0.45

12.88

5.66

-0.01

Investing

0

2

0

0

Financing

4.38

5.53

0.55

1.25

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

6.19

19.98

11.16

1.77

QUICKLINKS FOR A and M Jumbo Bags Ltd

