A and M Jumbo Bags Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.04
0.03
0.48
0.35
Depreciation
-0.13
-0.19
-0.05
-0.05
Tax paid
-0.01
-0.03
-0.13
-0.11
Working capital
1.17
-4.31
4.62
0.33
Other operating items
Operating
1.06
-4.5
4.91
0.5
Capital expenditure
0.29
4.07
0.04
0.03
Free cash flow
1.35
-0.43
4.95
0.53
Equity raised
0.45
12.88
5.66
-0.01
Investing
0
2
0
0
Financing
4.38
5.53
0.55
1.25
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
6.19
19.98
11.16
1.77
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.