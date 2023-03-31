TO,

THE MEMBERS OF A AND M JUMBO BAGS LIMITED Report on the standalone Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of A AND M JUMBO BAGS LIMITED, which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31/03/2023, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the cash flow statement for the year then ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Auditors Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31/03/2023, and its Profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of A AND M Jumbo Bags Limited (herein after referred to as the "Company") which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31,2023, the statement of Profit and Loss, Statement of changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies (hereinafter referred to as the "financial statements")

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the matters described in qualified opinion, the accompanying financial statements give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company, as at March 31, 2023, of its profit, position of changes in equity and the cash flows for the year then ended.

Basis for Qualified Opinion :

As per the information and explanations given to us, we draw attention that

1. We would like to inform to board and other agencies that company have a 100% wholly owned subsidiary by name of ‘Nanuan Finance Private Limited which has been changed its name to Komalaya Finance Private Limited through some unauthorized person while using Fabricated signature and committing fraudulent activity. The new board of WOS have without consent of the holding company have-

a. Changed the name of company

b. Open new bank account

c. Issued CCDs

d. Have entered into the considerable transaction, without notice, consent, and approval of holding company.

Hence, the Board of AMJUMBO have DISOWNED the transaction made by the illegitimate directors of "Nanuan Finance Private Limited which has been changed its name to Komalaya Finance Private Limited and not to ratify the transaction made by them.

2. The Board of Directors of the Company called information from the subsidiary for consolidation of accounts. But they denied to provide the same. Accordingly, the company is unable to provide financial of subsidiary to include financial information for consolidation of account.

3. Company has defaulted in repayment of principal and interest of various loans from banks and NBFC during the year. It includes defaults in repayment of term loan, CC A/c, car loan, All unsecured loan from various NBFCs. We are unable to mention amount of overdue in absence of details and information provided to us for the verification.

4. Company has defaulted in payment of statutory dues like TDS liability of the year of Rs. 72,654/-

5. Income tax liability (excluding interest u/s 234A, 234B and 234 C of income tax act) of Rs. 4733219/- for the year 2018-19 and liability of Rs. 398149/- for the financial year 2019-20 and liability of Rs. 185000/- for the financial year 2020-21 is also pending to pay as on reporting date.

6. We have not been provided statements of State Bank of India loan, HDFC car loan, Hero Fincorp term loan, Cosmos cooperative bank (closed), Dena bank (closed), SBI current account (closed) and Statement from all NBFCs for unsecured loan during the year for verification and we have relied upon management certificates for the same.

7. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is not sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the annual financial results.

8. In the absence of the availability of full books of accounts and other accounting records, audit is carried out on the basis of information and records made available to us.

9. All the balance appearing in financial statements are subject to confirmation and reconciliation .

10.Inventory records are not available with the audited and there was no possibility for verification of physical inventory.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexure to Boards Report, Business

Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read such other information as and when made available to us and if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance

Responsibility of Management and Those Charged with Governance (TCWG)

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position , financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists.

Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern.If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order,2020("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013. We give in the Annexure A statements on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the order, to the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the cash flow statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31/03/2023 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as 31/03/2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B".

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements.

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on audit procedures which we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to their notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material mis-statement.

v. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year in contravention of the provisions of section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

FOR Patel Jain & Associates (Chartered Accountants)

Reg No. :129797W

CA Vivek A. Bhatt

Date : 30/05/2023 Partner

Place : Ahmedabad M.No. : 193504

UDIN: 23193504BGVJNY9838

ANNEXURE A TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading Report on other legal and regulatory requirements of our report of even date to the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on March 31, 2023

Based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting a true and fair view on the financial statements of the Company and taking into consideration the information and explanations given to us and the books of account and other records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we report that:

(i) (a) Company is not maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative Details and situation of fixed assets.

(b) As per the information and explanation given to us by the management, these fixed assets have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals; no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification but we have not been provided any documents for verification so we are unable to comment upon the same and the same has not been physically verified by us.

(c) The title deeds of the properties held by the company are held in its name or not can not be commented upon in absence of documents provided to us for the verification.

(ii) (a) It has been observed that Physical verification of inventory has not been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management;

(b) It has been observed that the company is not maintaining proper records of inventory and the same has not been provided to us for verification though as informed to us by management no material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification by management but cannot be relied upon.

(iii) The company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, LLPs or other Parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act except those in the nature of contractual obligations i.e. where company has made transaction for purchase of machinery and advance has been given for the same, later on transaction being cancelled and advance of Rs. 33455360/- has been treated as loan to party.

(iv) As per the information and explanation given to us by the management, the Company has not provided loan, Guarantees and Securities in respect of which the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the companies act, 2013 are applicable. The company has complied with the provision of section 185 and 186 of companies act 2013 with respect to loan and investment made.

(v) In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us the company has not taken any deposit pursuant to provision of Section 73 to 76 of the Companies act, 2013,

(vi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Thus reporting under clause 3(vi) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) (a) Based on the records produced before us the company is not regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues. Below mentioned statutory dues are pending till audit date:

Income tax of F.Y. 2018-19 of Rs. 4733219/- Income tax of F.Y. 2019-20 of Rs. 398149/- Income tax of F.Y. 2020-21 of Rs. 185000/- TDS of F.Y. 2020-21 of Rs. 72654/-

(b) According to information and explanation given to us there is no dues of provident fund, ESIC, income tax or sales tax or GST or wealth tax or service tax or duty of customs or duty of excise or value added tax or cess which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

(viii) Company has defaulted in repayment of principal and interest of various loans from banks and NBFC during the year. It includes defaults in repayment of term loan, CC A/c, car loan, All unsecured loan from various NBFCs. We are unable to mention amount of overdue in absence of details and information provided to us for the verification.

We have been informed that the company has not issued any Debenture during the year.

(ix) According to the information & explanations given to us, we observed that term loans in the books of account were not used for the purpose it was taken. Details of the same are as below:

Machinery Term loan of 2.5 crores has been taken from SBI and machinery is not booked in books of account being transaction cancelled later on as per information provided to us by the management and payment given to party accounted as loan after transaction being cancelled.

Though we have not been provided documentary proof of the transaction being cancelled and we relied upon management certificates for the same.

(x) According to the information & explanations given to us no fraud by the company or any fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

(xi) Provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Companies Act, 2013 related to managerial remuneration is applicable to company. The company has paid Total managerial remuneration of Rs. Nil.

(xii) Provisions specified in Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to company.

(xiii) According to the informations& explanations given to us all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements etc., as required by the applicable Indian accounting standards.

(xiv) According to the informations& explanations given to us the company has made preferential allotment of 3490000 equity share of Rs. 10/- each during the year under review and it has been utilized for redemption of 332230 preference share of Rs. 100/- each during the year.

(xv) According to the informations& explanations given to us the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him, so the provisions of section 192 of Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to company during the year.

(xvi) Provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 are not applicable to company.

FOR Patel Jain & Associates (Chartered Accountants) Reg No. :129797W

CA Vivek A. Bhatt

Date : 30/05/2023 Place : Ahmedabad

Partner

M.No. :193504

UDIN:23193504BGVJNY9838

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013.

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of A AND M JUMBO BAGS LIMITED as of March 31, 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence amount the adequacy of the internal financial control system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend upon on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is not sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In absence of details and documents provided to us, we are unable to comment upon whether the Company have, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2023, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of

India.

FOR Patel Jain & Associates (Chartered Accountants) Reg No. :129797W

CA Vivek A. Bhatt

Date : 30/05/2023 Place : Ahmedabad

Partner

M.No. :193504

UDIN:23193504BGVJNY9838

A AND M JUMBO BAGS LIMITED CIN:L25202GJ2011PLC065632