|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|8 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 A and M Jumbo Bags Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024) A and M Jumbo Bags Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 15/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Oct 2024
|29 Oct 2024
|A and M Jumbo Bags Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 29, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|9 Oct 2024
|9 Oct 2024
|A and M Jumbo Bags Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 09, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|6 Sep 2024
|6 Sep 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 read with Clause 7 of Para A of Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 held on 06th September, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|2 Aug 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|A and M Jumbo Bags Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 02, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|5 Apr 2024
|29 Mar 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31st, 2024. A and M Jumbo Bags Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. A and M Jumbo Bags Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 05, 2024 regarding declaration of Audited financial results for half year and year ended on 31/03/2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 05/04/2024)
