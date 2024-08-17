A and M Jumbo Bags Ltd Summary

was originally incorporated as A and M Jumbo Bags Private Limited at Ahmedabad, Gujarat as a Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated May 27, 2011 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Subsequently, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to A and M Jumbo Bags Limited and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon conversion to Public Limited dated September 25, 2017 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.The Company is engaged in manufacturing and supply High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) / Polypropylene (PP) Jumbo Bags, Flexible Intermediate Bulk Containers (FIBC). The Company has manufacturing unit located at Jetalpur in Ahmedabad. The Promoter, Pratish Shah, possesses an experience of more than 6 years in manufacturing and marketing of products in packaging industry. He has experience in trading of jumbo bags and was engaged in business of same before starting this Company. The Company provide different kind of jumbo bags such as Circular type with cross corner, Baffle bag, bottom bags, 4 loop bag, UN bags,Sift proof bags etc. FIBC/ Jumbo bags are giant size bags in drum or box shape and are internationally used as bulk bags or big sized bags or Flexible Intermediate Bulk Containers. The safe working load varies from 500 kilograms to 2500 kilograms. On an average 500 to 800 bags are manufactured per day depending upon the size and specifications of the Bags. The PE Liner stays in the range of 40 to 100 microns of thickness.These bags are made out of PP UV stabilized nylon or polypropylene or HDPE fabric with four corner loops for easy handling at all points. Top and bottom spouts are provided for easy filling and discharge of material. There is a provision made for controlled discharge of material at required rates. Flexible intermediate bulk containers bags are used in packing of various materials for industries such as chemicals, fertilizers, pharmaceuticals, polymers, cement, minerals, food grains, human consumption items, etc. FIBCs are used for bulk transportation of industrial raw material, semi finished and finished product.The Company raised funds from public through IPO by issuing 6,16,000 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 4 Crore in February, 2018. The Company purchased 100% owned subsidiary Nanuan Finance Private Limited for 2,00,000 equity share of Rs. 100/- each through share transfer process in 2019. In FY 2022-23, the Company proposed for addition of new business activities in its main object clause regarding Trading of Agro/Agri, Milk and Dairy Products.