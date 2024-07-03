SectorPackaging
Open₹951.1
Prev. Close₹1,070.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹3,315.2
Day's High₹1,066.05
Day's Low₹951.1
52 Week's High₹1,307.9
52 Week's Low₹610.4
Book Value₹301.39
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6,406.98
P/E25.95
EPS41.27
Divi. Yield0.56
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.94
12.94
12.94
12.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,801.67
1,593.64
1,379.14
1,220.62
Net Worth
1,814.61
1,606.58
1,392.08
1,233.56
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,852.59
1,859.07
2,249.51
2,071.62
yoy growth (%)
-0.34
-17.35
8.58
5.73
Raw materials
-768.66
-689.8
-888.89
-803.5
As % of sales
41.49
37.1
39.51
38.78
Employee costs
-222.82
-227.48
-308.87
-286.33
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
114.82
74.99
112.3
149.65
Depreciation
-121.36
-142.87
-114.03
-110.83
Tax paid
-26.76
-26.58
-31
-46.64
Working capital
-98.3
-406.08
299.12
111.17
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-0.34
-17.35
8.58
5.73
Op profit growth
3.34
-0.49
-5.84
-10.45
EBIT growth
25.74
-11.65
-8.16
-17.92
Net profit growth
81.88
-35.23
-27.42
-11.41
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
2,712.37
2,287.78
2,233.09
2,128.48
2,086.23
Excise Duty
0
35
154.92
149.74
144.14
Net Sales
2,712.37
2,252.78
2,078.17
1,978.74
1,942.09
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
38.53
Other Income
32.09
9.68
4.55
14.72
3.57
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
5,102.35
|38.32
|11,820.41
|95.73
|0.2
|588.83
|933.22
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,103.3
|52.59
|10,019.38
|49.43
|1
|303.53
|85.75
EPL Ltd
EPL
267.45
|40.69
|8,533.78
|63.5
|1.66
|357.6
|30.83
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
1,070.05
|25.95
|6,929.09
|72.08
|0.56
|599.18
|295.36
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
POLYPLEX
1,378.35
|0
|4,322.43
|14.7
|0.22
|392.52
|218.54
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Sandip Somany
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Sumita Somany
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vijay Kumar Bhandari
Independent Non Exe. Director
N G Khaitan
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
G L Sultania
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rakesh Sanin
Independent Non Exe. Director
Anil Wadhwa
Independent Non Exe. Director
Himalyani Gupta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ompal
Summary
AGI Greenpac Limited (Formerly known as HSIL Limited) was incorporated in the year 1960 as Hindustan Twyfords Ltd by the Somany Family (Promoter Group) in collaboration with Twyfords Ltd, UK. In 1969, the company changed their name from Hindustan Twyfords Limited to Hindustan Sanitary ware & Industries Limited. Thereafter, the name was changed from Hindustan Sanitaryware & Industries Limited to HSIL Limited in March, 2009 and later in March 2022, the name changed from HSIL Limited to AGI Greenpac Limited. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling of Container Glass bottles, PET bottles and Security Caps andClosures under Packaging Products segment. It mainly operates into four distinct business divisions, namely Building Products Division (BPD), Consumer Products Division (CPD), Retail division (RD) and Packaging Products Division (PPD). The company is headquartered in Gurgaon with four manufacturing units, one located in Bahadurgarh, Haryana, while the other three are located in Andhra Pradesh. The company also possesses six regional offices and 18 depots. Their subsidiaries include AGI Glasspack Ltd, Hindware Home Retail Pvt Ltd, HSIL Associates Ltd and Halis International Ltd.In year 1962, the company commissioned Sanitaryware Plant at Bahadurgarh. In the year 1981, the company diversified into the manufacture of glass containers through the acquisition of Associated Glass Industries Ltd. In the year 1989, they acquired Krishna Ceramics Ltd, manuf
The AGI Greenpac Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹990.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of AGI Greenpac Ltd is ₹6406.98 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of AGI Greenpac Ltd is 25.95 and 3.63 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a AGI Greenpac Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of AGI Greenpac Ltd is ₹610.4 and ₹1307.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
AGI Greenpac Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 83.59%, 3 Years at 69.00%, 1 Year at 28.14%, 6 Month at 38.77%, 3 Month at 12.58% and 1 Month at 0.65%.
