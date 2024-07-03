Summary

AGI Greenpac Limited (Formerly known as HSIL Limited) was incorporated in the year 1960 as Hindustan Twyfords Ltd by the Somany Family (Promoter Group) in collaboration with Twyfords Ltd, UK. In 1969, the company changed their name from Hindustan Twyfords Limited to Hindustan Sanitary ware & Industries Limited. Thereafter, the name was changed from Hindustan Sanitaryware & Industries Limited to HSIL Limited in March, 2009 and later in March 2022, the name changed from HSIL Limited to AGI Greenpac Limited. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling of Container Glass bottles, PET bottles and Security Caps andClosures under Packaging Products segment. It mainly operates into four distinct business divisions, namely Building Products Division (BPD), Consumer Products Division (CPD), Retail division (RD) and Packaging Products Division (PPD). The company is headquartered in Gurgaon with four manufacturing units, one located in Bahadurgarh, Haryana, while the other three are located in Andhra Pradesh. The company also possesses six regional offices and 18 depots. Their subsidiaries include AGI Glasspack Ltd, Hindware Home Retail Pvt Ltd, HSIL Associates Ltd and Halis International Ltd.In year 1962, the company commissioned Sanitaryware Plant at Bahadurgarh. In the year 1981, the company diversified into the manufacture of glass containers through the acquisition of Associated Glass Industries Ltd. In the year 1989, they acquired Krishna Ceramics Ltd, manuf

