AGI Greenpac Ltd Share Price

990.3
(-7.45%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:09:58 AM

  • Open951.1
  • Day's High1,066.05
  • 52 Wk High1,307.9
  • Prev. Close1,070.05
  • Day's Low951.1
  • 52 Wk Low 610.4
  • Turnover (lac)3,315.2
  • P/E25.95
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value301.39
  • EPS41.27
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6,406.98
  • Div. Yield0.56
No Records Found

AGI Greenpac Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Packaging

Open

951.1

Prev. Close

1,070.05

Turnover(Lac.)

3,315.2

Day's High

1,066.05

Day's Low

951.1

52 Week's High

1,307.9

52 Week's Low

610.4

Book Value

301.39

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6,406.98

P/E

25.95

EPS

41.27

Divi. Yield

0.56

AGI Greenpac Ltd Corporate Action

17 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 6

arrow

3 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

AGI Greenpac Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

AGI Greenpac Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:31 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 60.23%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 60.23%

Non-Promoter- 8.52%

Institutions: 8.52%

Non-Institutions: 31.23%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

AGI Greenpac Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.94

12.94

12.94

12.94

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,801.67

1,593.64

1,379.14

1,220.62

Net Worth

1,814.61

1,606.58

1,392.08

1,233.56

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,852.59

1,859.07

2,249.51

2,071.62

yoy growth (%)

-0.34

-17.35

8.58

5.73

Raw materials

-768.66

-689.8

-888.89

-803.5

As % of sales

41.49

37.1

39.51

38.78

Employee costs

-222.82

-227.48

-308.87

-286.33

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

114.82

74.99

112.3

149.65

Depreciation

-121.36

-142.87

-114.03

-110.83

Tax paid

-26.76

-26.58

-31

-46.64

Working capital

-98.3

-406.08

299.12

111.17

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-0.34

-17.35

8.58

5.73

Op profit growth

3.34

-0.49

-5.84

-10.45

EBIT growth

25.74

-11.65

-8.16

-17.92

Net profit growth

81.88

-35.23

-27.42

-11.41

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Gross Sales

2,712.37

2,287.78

2,233.09

2,128.48

2,086.23

Excise Duty

0

35

154.92

149.74

144.14

Net Sales

2,712.37

2,252.78

2,078.17

1,978.74

1,942.09

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

38.53

Other Income

32.09

9.68

4.55

14.72

3.57

AGI Greenpac Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

5,102.35

38.3211,820.4195.730.2588.83933.22

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,103.3

52.5910,019.3849.431303.5385.75

EPL Ltd

EPL

267.45

40.698,533.7863.51.66357.630.83

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

1,070.05

25.956,929.0972.080.56599.18295.36

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

POLYPLEX

1,378.35

04,322.4314.70.22392.52218.54

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT AGI Greenpac Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sandip Somany

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Sumita Somany

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vijay Kumar Bhandari

Independent Non Exe. Director

N G Khaitan

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

G L Sultania

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rakesh Sanin

Independent Non Exe. Director

Anil Wadhwa

Independent Non Exe. Director

Himalyani Gupta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ompal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by AGI Greenpac Ltd

Summary

AGI Greenpac Limited (Formerly known as HSIL Limited) was incorporated in the year 1960 as Hindustan Twyfords Ltd by the Somany Family (Promoter Group) in collaboration with Twyfords Ltd, UK. In 1969, the company changed their name from Hindustan Twyfords Limited to Hindustan Sanitary ware & Industries Limited. Thereafter, the name was changed from Hindustan Sanitaryware & Industries Limited to HSIL Limited in March, 2009 and later in March 2022, the name changed from HSIL Limited to AGI Greenpac Limited. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling of Container Glass bottles, PET bottles and Security Caps andClosures under Packaging Products segment. It mainly operates into four distinct business divisions, namely Building Products Division (BPD), Consumer Products Division (CPD), Retail division (RD) and Packaging Products Division (PPD). The company is headquartered in Gurgaon with four manufacturing units, one located in Bahadurgarh, Haryana, while the other three are located in Andhra Pradesh. The company also possesses six regional offices and 18 depots. Their subsidiaries include AGI Glasspack Ltd, Hindware Home Retail Pvt Ltd, HSIL Associates Ltd and Halis International Ltd.In year 1962, the company commissioned Sanitaryware Plant at Bahadurgarh. In the year 1981, the company diversified into the manufacture of glass containers through the acquisition of Associated Glass Industries Ltd. In the year 1989, they acquired Krishna Ceramics Ltd, manuf
Company FAQs

What is the AGI Greenpac Ltd share price today?

The AGI Greenpac Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹990.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of AGI Greenpac Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of AGI Greenpac Ltd is ₹6406.98 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of AGI Greenpac Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of AGI Greenpac Ltd is 25.95 and 3.63 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of AGI Greenpac Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a AGI Greenpac Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of AGI Greenpac Ltd is ₹610.4 and ₹1307.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of AGI Greenpac Ltd?

AGI Greenpac Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 83.59%, 3 Years at 69.00%, 1 Year at 28.14%, 6 Month at 38.77%, 3 Month at 12.58% and 1 Month at 0.65%.

What is the shareholding pattern of AGI Greenpac Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of AGI Greenpac Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 60.24 %
Institutions - 8.53 %
Public - 31.23 %

