Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,852.59
1,859.07
2,249.51
2,071.62
yoy growth (%)
-0.34
-17.35
8.58
5.73
Raw materials
-768.66
-689.8
-888.89
-803.5
As % of sales
41.49
37.1
39.51
38.78
Employee costs
-222.82
-227.48
-308.87
-286.33
As % of sales
12.02
12.23
13.73
13.82
Other costs
-580.98
-670.73
-779.35
-692.48
As % of sales (Other Cost)
31.36
36.07
34.64
33.42
Operating profit
280.11
271.05
272.38
289.3
OPM
15.11
14.57
12.1
13.96
Depreciation
-121.36
-142.87
-114.03
-110.83
Interest expense
-71.88
-73.47
-55.75
-33.35
Other income
27.95
20.3
9.71
4.54
Profit before tax
114.82
74.99
112.3
149.65
Taxes
-26.76
-26.58
-31
-46.64
Tax rate
-23.31
-35.44
-27.6
-31.16
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
88.05
48.41
81.3
103.01
Exceptional items
0
0
-6.54
0
Net profit
88.05
48.41
74.76
103.01
yoy growth (%)
81.88
-35.23
-27.42
-11.41
NPM
4.75
2.6
3.32
4.97
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.