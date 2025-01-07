iifl-logo-icon 1
AGI Greenpac Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,007.35
(0.79%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,852.59

1,859.07

2,249.51

2,071.62

yoy growth (%)

-0.34

-17.35

8.58

5.73

Raw materials

-768.66

-689.8

-888.89

-803.5

As % of sales

41.49

37.1

39.51

38.78

Employee costs

-222.82

-227.48

-308.87

-286.33

As % of sales

12.02

12.23

13.73

13.82

Other costs

-580.98

-670.73

-779.35

-692.48

As % of sales (Other Cost)

31.36

36.07

34.64

33.42

Operating profit

280.11

271.05

272.38

289.3

OPM

15.11

14.57

12.1

13.96

Depreciation

-121.36

-142.87

-114.03

-110.83

Interest expense

-71.88

-73.47

-55.75

-33.35

Other income

27.95

20.3

9.71

4.54

Profit before tax

114.82

74.99

112.3

149.65

Taxes

-26.76

-26.58

-31

-46.64

Tax rate

-23.31

-35.44

-27.6

-31.16

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

88.05

48.41

81.3

103.01

Exceptional items

0

0

-6.54

0

Net profit

88.05

48.41

74.76

103.01

yoy growth (%)

81.88

-35.23

-27.42

-11.41

NPM

4.75

2.6

3.32

4.97

