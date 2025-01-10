AGI Greenpac Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.94
12.94
12.94
12.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,801.67
1,593.64
1,379.14
1,220.62
Net Worth
1,814.61
1,606.58
1,392.08
1,233.56
Minority Interest
Debt
616.13
731.57
1,163.32
897.73
Deferred Tax Liability Net
260.36
249.31
253.72
298.88
Total Liabilities
2,691.1
2,587.46
2,809.12
2,430.17
Fixed Assets
2,022.21
2,003.5
1,833.05
1,861.86
Intangible Assets
Investments
29.32
10.64
20.93
11.12
Deferred Tax Asset Net
11.68
8.88
0
42.62
Networking Capital
266.96
285.19
896.53
491.16
Inventories
396.74
327.56
301.62
436.14
Inventory Days
85.92
Sundry Debtors
320.72
342.56
306.4
317.3
Debtor Days
62.51
Other Current Assets
227.04
155.98
758.88
206.2
Sundry Creditors
-428.9
-319.31
-242.07
-238.89
Creditor Days
47.06
Other Current Liabilities
-248.64
-221.6
-228.3
-229.59
Cash
360.94
279.25
58.62
23.41
Total Assets
2,691.11
2,587.46
2,809.13
2,430.17
