|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
8.57
4.85
-0.09
6.58
Op profit growth
-5.19
-9.04
-5.19
31.26
EBIT growth
-7.2
-16.24
2.06
43.57
Net profit growth
-26.11
-7.55
26.97
151.44
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
12.06
13.81
15.93
16.78
EBIT margin
7.43
8.69
10.88
10.65
Net profit margin
3.28
4.83
5.48
4.31
RoCE
6.03
7.43
9.55
9.23
RoNW
1.26
1.77
2
1.81
RoA
0.66
1.03
1.2
0.93
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
10.25
13.87
15.01
11.12
Dividend per share
4
4
4
3.5
Cash EPS
-5.52
-1.46
-0.84
-5.47
Book value per share
205.74
200.07
191.77
183
Valuation ratios
P/E
10.02
6.99
5.13
11.13
P/CEPS
-18.58
-66.32
-91.63
-22.62
P/B
0.49
0.48
0.4
0.67
EV/EBIDTA
13.04
11.33
7.92
11.89
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
39.02
28.83
26.65
35.53
Tax payout
-27.78
-31.74
-37.7
-36.01
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
73.82
69.27
74.13
76.74
Inventory days
85.61
86.42
88.94
84.65
Creditor days
-42.62
-39.55
-34.75
-33.72
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-3
-5.38
-5.22
-2.72
Net debt / equity
0.66
0.53
0.43
0.57
Net debt / op. profit
3.64
2.67
1.91
2.28
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-39.45
-38.8
-38.54
-36.93
Employee costs
-13.71
-13.81
-12.66
-10.9
Other costs
-34.75
-33.55
-32.85
-35.37
