AGI Greenpac Ltd Key Ratios

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

8.57

4.85

-0.09

6.58

Op profit growth

-5.19

-9.04

-5.19

31.26

EBIT growth

-7.2

-16.24

2.06

43.57

Net profit growth

-26.11

-7.55

26.97

151.44

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

12.06

13.81

15.93

16.78

EBIT margin

7.43

8.69

10.88

10.65

Net profit margin

3.28

4.83

5.48

4.31

RoCE

6.03

7.43

9.55

9.23

RoNW

1.26

1.77

2

1.81

RoA

0.66

1.03

1.2

0.93

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

10.25

13.87

15.01

11.12

Dividend per share

4

4

4

3.5

Cash EPS

-5.52

-1.46

-0.84

-5.47

Book value per share

205.74

200.07

191.77

183

Valuation ratios

P/E

10.02

6.99

5.13

11.13

P/CEPS

-18.58

-66.32

-91.63

-22.62

P/B

0.49

0.48

0.4

0.67

EV/EBIDTA

13.04

11.33

7.92

11.89

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

39.02

28.83

26.65

35.53

Tax payout

-27.78

-31.74

-37.7

-36.01

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

73.82

69.27

74.13

76.74

Inventory days

85.61

86.42

88.94

84.65

Creditor days

-42.62

-39.55

-34.75

-33.72

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-3

-5.38

-5.22

-2.72

Net debt / equity

0.66

0.53

0.43

0.57

Net debt / op. profit

3.64

2.67

1.91

2.28

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-39.45

-38.8

-38.54

-36.93

Employee costs

-13.71

-13.81

-12.66

-10.9

Other costs

-34.75

-33.55

-32.85

-35.37

