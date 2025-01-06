iifl-logo-icon 1
AGI Greenpac Ltd Cash Flow Statement

999.45
(-6.60%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:21 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI Greenpac FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

114.82

74.99

112.3

149.65

Depreciation

-121.36

-142.87

-114.03

-110.83

Tax paid

-26.76

-26.58

-31

-46.64

Working capital

-98.3

-406.08

299.12

111.17

Other operating items

Operating

-131.6

-500.54

266.38

103.34

Capital expenditure

214.97

297.48

270.11

119.05

Free cash flow

83.36

-203.06

536.49

222.39

Equity raised

2,373.46

2,668.81

2,864.54

2,734.42

Investing

-0.61

-22.82

-105.04

106.97

Financing

-39.11

572.54

866.96

682.41

Dividends paid

0

0

28.91

28.91

Net in cash

2,417.1

3,015.47

4,191.87

3,775.12

AGI Greenpac : related Articles

No Record Found

