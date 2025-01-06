AGI Greenpac Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
114.82
74.99
112.3
149.65
Depreciation
-121.36
-142.87
-114.03
-110.83
Tax paid
-26.76
-26.58
-31
-46.64
Working capital
-98.3
-406.08
299.12
111.17
Other operating items
Operating
-131.6
-500.54
266.38
103.34
Capital expenditure
214.97
297.48
270.11
119.05
Free cash flow
83.36
-203.06
536.49
222.39
Equity raised
2,373.46
2,668.81
2,864.54
2,734.42
Investing
-0.61
-22.82
-105.04
106.97
Financing
-39.11
572.54
866.96
682.41
Dividends paid
0
0
28.91
28.91
Net in cash
2,417.1
3,015.47
4,191.87
3,775.12
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.