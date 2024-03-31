INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

To the Members of

AGI Greenpac Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of AGI Greenpac Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein after referred to as the "financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, its profit (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Description of Key Audit Matter How our audit addressed the key audit matters Recognition of revenue (as described in Note 3.5 and 35 of the financial statements) Our audit procedures included the following: The Company recognises revenues when the control of goods and/ or services are transferred to the customer at an amount that reflects the net consideration, which the Company expects to receive for those goods and/or services from customers in accordance with the terms of the contracts. In determining the sales price, the Company considers the effects of applicable rebates, and discounts (variable consideration). • We read and evaluated the Companys revenue recognition policy and assessed its compliance in terms of Ind AS 115 Revenue from contracts with customers. The terms of sales arrangements, including the timing of transfer of control, based on the terms of relevant contract and nature of discount and rebates arrangements, create complexities that require judgement in determining sales revenues. • We assessed the design and tested the operating effectiveness of internal controls related to sales and applicable rebates/discounts. Considering the above factors and the risk associated with revenue recognition, we have determined the same to be a key audit matter. • We performed test for a sample of sales transactions by comparing the underlying sales invoices, sales orders and other related documents to assess that revenue is recognised on transfer of control to the customer in accordance with the terms of the contract. • We tested on a sample basis rebates and discount schemes as approved by the management to assess its accounting. For the samples selected, we also compared that the actual rebates and discounts recognised in respect of particular schemes do not exceed their approved amounts. • Selected sample of sales transactions made pre- and post-year end, agreed the period of revenue recognition to underlying documents and the terms of sale. • Performed analytical procedures on sales and sales return trend. • We tested on a sample basis, that revenue has been recognised in the proper period with reference to the supporting documents including confirmations from customers. • We read and assessed the relevant disclosures made in the Ind AS financial statements

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. When we read Annual Report, if based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report the fact.

We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management and Those charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements for the financial year ended 31 March 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in paragraph 2(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended) ("the Rules").

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 (as amended);

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith, reference is made to our remarks in paragraph 2(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the rules.

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements - Refer Note no. 52 to the financial statements;

ii) The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or Indian Accounting Standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts; and

iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended 31 March 2024.

iv) (i) The management has represented that to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(ii) The management has represented that to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(iii) Based on such audit procedures that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) above as required by rule 11(e) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014, as amended, contains any material mis-statement.

v) (i) The dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year is in compliance with Section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013. (Refer note no. 21)

(ii) The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year FY 2023-24 which is subject to the approval of the members in the ensuing General meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with Section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013. (Refer note no. 68)

(vi) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has a widely used ERP as its accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and that has operated throughout the financial year for all relevant transactions recorded in the said software except.

(a) the audit trail feature was not enabled throughout the year for certain relevant tables at the application level ; and

(b) that the audit trail (edit log) for certain information at database level (which records only modified values) was not enabled during the year. During the course of performing our audit procedures, we did not notice any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of the accounting software during the year the audit trail feature was enabled.

(i) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid/ provided for by the Company to its directors during the year in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

For LODHA & CO LLP Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No: 301051E/E300284 Shyamal Kumar Partner Place: New Delhi Membership No: 509325 Date: 02 May 2024 UDIN: 24509325BKABSV6403

Annexure "A" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date on the financial statements of AGI Greenpac Limited for the year ended 31 March 2024)

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment (PPE), Investment Properties (IP) and relevant details of Right-of-use Assets (ROU).

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible assets.

(b) As per the physical verification program, Property, Plant and Equipment were physically verified during the year by the Management according to the phased program designed to cover all the items over a period of three years (accordingly during the year, a portion of the property, plant and equipment have been physically verified) which, in our opinion, provides for physical verification at reasonable intervals. Based on information and records provided, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the property tax receipts and lease agreements and/ or registered sale deed/ transfer deed/ conveyance deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds of all the immovable properties disclosed (except properties where the Company is the lessee and lease agreements are duly executed in the favour of the Company) in the financial statements and included in property, plant and equipment including investment property are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date except title deed of certain immovable properties (freehold land and buildings) as indicated in the below mentioned case, however, the deed of merger/amalgamation has been registered by the Company:

(Amount in Rs. lakh) Relevant line item in the Balance sheet Description of property Gross Carrying Value Title deeds held in name of Whether title deed holder is a promoter, director or their relative or employee Property held since which date Reason for not being held in name of the Company Property, plant and equipment Land, Glass-1, Sanathnagar 17,191.02 Associated Glass Industries Limited No 29.06.1981 This land was acquired through acquisition of Associated Glass Industries Limited which got merged/ amalgamated with the Company and name change in the name of the Company is pending.

(Refer note no 64)

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued any of its PPE (including IP & ROU) & Intangible assets during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and records provided, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at 31 March 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii)(a) As per the physical verification program, the inventories of the Company (except stock lying with the third parties and in transit, for which confirmations have been received/material received) were physically verified during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the Management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. Discrepancies noticed were not of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories on such physical verification of inventories when compared with books of account and have been properly adjusted.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and as per the records verified, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs.5 crore, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. The Company has filed quarterly returns or statements with the banks in lieu of the sanctioned working capital facilities, which are in agreement with the books of account other than those as set out below;

Name of the Bank/financial institution Working capital/ Cash credit limit sanctioned Nature of current assets offered as security Quarter ended Amount disclosed as per Stock Statement Amount as per books of accounts Differences Remarks if any Consortium of banks led by 45,000 Stock, trade receivables, advance to suppliers 30 June 2023 30 43,332 48,733 48,024 55,290 4,692 6,557 Difference inter alia arise on factors, like: Canara bank September 2023 i. Regrouping/reclassification of ledger heads; 31 December 2023 56,759 64,243 7,484 ii. Line items on the date of submission of stock statement of each calendar month are subject to reconciliations and adjustments thereon; 31 March 2024 33,532 34,135 603 iii. Regrouping, settlements of sales schemes items in ledger, not considered for purpose of calculation in Stock Statement; iv. Information to the banks are provided based on provisional numbers.

(Refer note no 28)

(iii) (a) According to the records and information and explanation made available to us, the Company has not provided any guarantee or security, and granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or other parties during the year.

(b) The investments made during the year are, in our opinion, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) The Company does not have any loans or advances in the nature of loans outstanding at the beginning as well as end of the year, hence reporting under clause (iii)(c), (iii)(d), (iii)(e) & (iii)(f) are not applicable.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not provided any guarantee or security as specified under Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act). In respect of the investments made and loans given by the Company, in our opinion the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act have been complied with.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India, provisions of Section 73 to 76 of the Act, any other relevant provisions of the Act and rules framed thereunder, hence, we do not offer any comment on the same.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no order has been passed by the Company Law Board or the National Company Law Tribunal or the Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal against the Company in this regard.

(vi) The Central Government has not specified maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, in respect of Companys products and services. Accordingly, the provisions of clause (vi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(vii) a) According to the records of the Company, the Company is generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues with the appropriate authorities to the extent applicable. There were no undisputed statutory dues payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Customs, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable.

b) According to the records and information & explanations given to us, the details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on 31 March 2024 on account of any disputes are given below:

Name of Statute Nature of Due Period Amount (Rs. in lakh) Forum where matter is pending The Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 1987-89 27.81 Commissioner of Central Excise, Rohtak Cenvat Credit 2007-08 11.09 Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal, Bangalore Service Tax Input Credit 2006-07 3.08 Commissioner (Appeals), Hubli Excise Duty 1999-20 24.26 Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal, Bangalore Excise Duty 2010-11 9.71 Assistant Commissioner, Central Excise, Hubli Excise Duty 2004-05 to 2005-06 14.98 Assistant Commissioner, Central Excise, Hubli The Central Sales Tax Act Telangana Tax on Entry of Goods into Local areas Act, 2001 Sales Tax 2016-17 19.69 Telangana VAT Appellate Tribunal, Hyderabad Entry Tax 2011-12 to 2016-17 1,926.66 Telangana High Court, Hyderabad Entry Tax 2012-13 to 2016-17 1,882.00 Telangana High Court, Hyderabad Entry Tax 2017-18 95.52 Telangana High Court, Hyderabad Entry Tax Act, 2001 Entry Tax 2011-12 to 2016-17 50.43 Telangana High Court, Hyderabad Income Tax Act, 1961 Income - Tax Assessment Year 2012-13 3.84 Commissioner Income Tax (Appeals), Hubli Income - Tax Assessment Year 2018-19 260.20 Joint Commissioner (Appeals) or The Commissioner of Income tax (Appeals)* Income - Tax Assessment Year 2022-23 227.95 Joint Commissioner (Appeals) or The Commissioner of Income tax (Appeals)* GST Act, 2017 GST 2018-19 8.51 Commissioner (Appeals), Hyderabad GST 2016-17 to 2017-18 71.13 Commissioner (Appeals), Hyderabad GST 2017-18 5.49 Appellate Authority, Uttarakhand GST 2017-18 to 2019-20 16.45 Appellate Authority, Commissioner GST, Appeal-II, Chennai, Tamil Nadu GST 2017-18 to 2019-20 7.90 Appellate Authority GST 2017-18 to 2018-19 69.17 Joint Commissioner (A), Hyderabad GST 2017-18 13.52 High Court Judicature of Telangana GST 2018-19 26.20 Appellate Authority, Karnataka The Central Sales Tax Act VAT 2017-18 1.11 Deputy commissioner DC-1, State Tax Department VAT 2016-17 11.74 Deputy commissioner DC-1, State Tax Department VAT 2015-16 0.97 Deputy commissioner DC-1, State Tax Department VAT 2012-13 1.47 Deputy commissioner DC-1, State Tax Department

* Appeal filled subsequent to 31 March, 2024.

(viii) As per the information and explanations and records provided, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year.

(ix) (a) As per the information and explanations and records provided, in our opinion, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

(b) As per the information and explanations and records provided, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) To the best of our knowledge and belief and information and records provided, in our opinion, term loans availed by the Company were, applied by the Company during the year for the purposes for which the loans were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company and information provided, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the records and information and explanation made available to us, the Company did not have any subsidiary or associate or joint venture during the year and hence, reporting under clause (ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) According to the records and information and explanation made available to us, the Company did not have any subsidiary or associate or joint venture during the year and hence, reporting under clause (ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause (x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause (x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) Based on the audit procedures performed and on the basis of information and explanations provided by the management, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) To the best of our knowledge, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the Management and records provided, there were no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a nidhi company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations and records made available by the management of the Company and audit procedures performed, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports issued to the Company during the year and till date in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) On the basis of records made available to us and according to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with the directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) As per the information and representations provided, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934 and hence reporting under clause (xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable. As per the explanations provided and based on the information, the Group does not have any Core Investment Company (CIC) as part of the group and accordingly reporting under clause (xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities (as per the payment schedule/re-scheduled), other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company and/or certificate with respect to meeting financial obligations by the Company as and when they fall due. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) The Company has fully spent the required amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and there is no unspent CSR amount for the year requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act or special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xx) of the Order is not applicable for the year. (Refer Note 57)

(xxi) The Company is not required to prepare Consolidated Financial Statements and accordingly reporting under clause (xxi) of the Order is not applicable.

For LODHA & CO LLP Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No: 301051E/E300284 Shyamal Kumar Partner Place: New Delhi Membership No: 509325 Date: 02 May 2024

Annexure "B" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2(g) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of AGI Greenpac Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.