Board Meeting 20 Dec 2024 17 Dec 2024

Board Meeting 20 Dec 2024. The Board of Directors meeting held on Friday 20th December 2024 considered and approved: (a) Proposal for raising of funds through issuance of equity shares and/or equity linked securities through one or more of the permissible modes including but not limited to public issue, rights issue, preferential issue, private placement, qualified institutions placement for an aggregate amount of up to INR 1500 crores, subject to necessary approvals including the approval of the members of the Company and such other regulatory/ statutory approvals as may be required; and (b) Approval of the Postal Ballot Notice for seeking approval of the shareholders of the Company with respect to the proposed fund raising. The Board has authorized the Corporate Affairs Committee of the Board to take-up decisions/matters related to the proposed fund raising.

Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024. Quarterly Results approved.

Board Meeting 29 Jul 2024 22 Jul 2024

Board Meeting 29 Jul 2024. The Board of Directors meeting held on Monday, 29th July, 2024 considered and approved: 1. Un-audited Financial Results together with Segment wise Revenue, Results, Segment wise Assets and Liabilities for the first quarter ended 30th June, 2024, along with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors. 2. In-principle approval for the incorporation of a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company in Dubai, UAE to promote exports.

Board Meeting 2 May 2024 25 Apr 2024

Board Meeting 2 May 2024. The Board of Directors meeting held on Thursday 2nd May 2024 considered and approved: 1. Audited Financial Results together with Segment wise Revenue, Results, Segment wise Assets and Liabilities for the fourth quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 along with Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement. 2. Recommendation of Dividend on equity shares for the financial year ended 31st March 2024.

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024