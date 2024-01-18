Board has recommended payment of Final Dividend @ 300% i.e. Rs.6 (Rupees Six) per equity share of Rs.2/- each for the year ended 31st March, 2024 subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the 64th Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on 18th September, 2024 and the same will be credited/dispatched on or before 25th September, 2024 to the shareholders entitled for the same.