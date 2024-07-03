SectorPackaging
Open₹986.95
Prev. Close₹979.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,747.26
Day's High₹989.85
Day's Low₹910
52 Week's High₹1,083.8
52 Week's Low₹451.5
Book Value₹465.93
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,408.28
P/E46.49
EPS21.07
Divi. Yield0.31
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
26.25
26.25
18.17
18.17
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,148.11
1,121.05
1,069.72
816.11
Net Worth
1,174.36
1,147.3
1,087.89
834.28
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,824.15
2,082.91
2,032.12
1,826.59
yoy growth (%)
35.58
2.49
11.25
25.29
Raw materials
-1,834.16
-1,297.64
-1,387.9
-1,288.35
As % of sales
64.94
62.29
68.29
70.53
Employee costs
-173.88
-152.2
-125.12
-86.79
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
430.38
305.43
163.46
85.47
Depreciation
-58.08
-52.5
-49.57
-45.5
Tax paid
-117.44
-89.88
-49.42
-0.58
Working capital
-112.96
43.51
-11.3
21.89
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
35.58
2.49
11.25
25.29
Op profit growth
32.64
49.32
65.81
-14.28
EBIT growth
35.54
62.15
56.98
-9.07
Net profit growth
45.18
89.01
34.33
-21.38
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,587.34
3,065.29
3,038.39
2,285.18
2,203.53
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,587.34
3,065.29
3,038.39
2,285.18
2,203.53
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
67.96
51.95
48.32
37.74
19.46
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
5,102.35
|38.32
|11,820.41
|95.73
|0.2
|588.83
|933.22
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,103.3
|52.59
|10,019.38
|49.43
|1
|303.53
|85.75
EPL Ltd
EPL
267.45
|40.69
|8,533.78
|63.5
|1.66
|357.6
|30.83
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
1,070.05
|25.95
|6,929.09
|72.08
|0.56
|599.18
|295.36
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
POLYPLEX
1,378.35
|0
|4,322.43
|14.7
|0.22
|392.52
|218.54
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Ashok Jaipuria
Independent Director
H K Agrawal
Whole-time Director
Anil Kumar Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Jyoti Dixit
Independent Director
Alpana Parida
Non Executive Director
Pratip Chaudhuri
Independent Director
H N Sinor
Independent Director
Anil Wadhwa
Independent Director
Rakesh Nangia
Independent Director
Arjun Singh
Independent Director
Yash Pal Syngal
Reports by Cosmo First Ltd
Summary
Cosmo First Ltd (formerly Cosmo Films Ltd), promoted by Ashok Jaipuria(son of the late Sitaram Jaipuria, former CMD of SWadeshi Polytex) is the pioneer in the manufacture of Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films (BOPP) which is widely used in the consumer product industry for packaging. The Company is engaged in production of flexible packaging films. Companys products majorly comprise of BOPP Films, Thermal Films and Coated Films. In India, it is presently having manufacturing facilities at Aurangabad and Shendra in Maharashtra and at Karjan in Gujarat. It has subsidiaries operating in different countries.The company went public four years after its incorporation in 1976.CFL, the first ISO 9002 certified BOPP manufacturing company operates two plants at Chikalthana and Waluj, both in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra with an combined production capacity of 23100 MTPA of BOPP and Synthetic paper. The company has taken up an another expansion project of 10000 MTPA at existing location at Waluj. CFT start exporting its products from 1994. The company is continuously scaling up its capacity in line with the demand and it has set up a second plant(with an installed capacity of 2,000-tpa ) for manufacture of BOPP film at the Waluj Industrial Area in the Aurangabad district. Later the combined installed capacity was increased to 10800 mtpa through an expansion plan. In 1996-97, CFL has undertaken an debottlenecking programme(revamping of Line III) thus increasing the installed ca
The Cosmo First Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹917.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cosmo First Ltd is ₹2408.28 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Cosmo First Ltd is 46.49 and 2.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cosmo First Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cosmo First Ltd is ₹451.5 and ₹1083.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Cosmo First Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 41.34%, 3 Years at 1.50%, 1 Year at 58.18%, 6 Month at 7.64%, 3 Month at 27.74% and 1 Month at 15.29%.
