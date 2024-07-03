Summary

Cosmo First Ltd (formerly Cosmo Films Ltd), promoted by Ashok Jaipuria(son of the late Sitaram Jaipuria, former CMD of SWadeshi Polytex) is the pioneer in the manufacture of Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films (BOPP) which is widely used in the consumer product industry for packaging. The Company is engaged in production of flexible packaging films. Companys products majorly comprise of BOPP Films, Thermal Films and Coated Films. In India, it is presently having manufacturing facilities at Aurangabad and Shendra in Maharashtra and at Karjan in Gujarat. It has subsidiaries operating in different countries.The company went public four years after its incorporation in 1976.CFL, the first ISO 9002 certified BOPP manufacturing company operates two plants at Chikalthana and Waluj, both in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra with an combined production capacity of 23100 MTPA of BOPP and Synthetic paper. The company has taken up an another expansion project of 10000 MTPA at existing location at Waluj. CFT start exporting its products from 1994. The company is continuously scaling up its capacity in line with the demand and it has set up a second plant(with an installed capacity of 2,000-tpa ) for manufacture of BOPP film at the Waluj Industrial Area in the Aurangabad district. Later the combined installed capacity was increased to 10800 mtpa through an expansion plan. In 1996-97, CFL has undertaken an debottlenecking programme(revamping of Line III) thus increasing the installed ca

