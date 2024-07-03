iifl-logo-icon 1
Cosmo First Ltd Share Price

917.45
(-6.32%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open986.95
  • Day's High989.85
  • 52 Wk High1,083.8
  • Prev. Close979.35
  • Day's Low910
  • 52 Wk Low 451.5
  • Turnover (lac)2,747.26
  • P/E46.49
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value465.93
  • EPS21.07
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,408.28
  • Div. Yield0.31
Cosmo First Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Packaging

Open

986.95

Prev. Close

979.35

Turnover(Lac.)

2,747.26

Day's High

989.85

Day's Low

910

52 Week's High

1,083.8

52 Week's Low

451.5

Book Value

465.93

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,408.28

P/E

46.49

EPS

21.07

Divi. Yield

0.31

Cosmo First Ltd Corporate Action

9 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

15 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3

Record Date: 26 Jul, 2024

arrow

10 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Jul, 2024

arrow

Cosmo First Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:48 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 45.03%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 45.03%

Non-Promoter- 3.42%

Institutions: 3.42%

Non-Institutions: 50.48%

Custodian: 1.04%

Share Price

Cosmo First Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

26.25

26.25

18.17

18.17

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,148.11

1,121.05

1,069.72

816.11

Net Worth

1,174.36

1,147.3

1,087.89

834.28

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,824.15

2,082.91

2,032.12

1,826.59

yoy growth (%)

35.58

2.49

11.25

25.29

Raw materials

-1,834.16

-1,297.64

-1,387.9

-1,288.35

As % of sales

64.94

62.29

68.29

70.53

Employee costs

-173.88

-152.2

-125.12

-86.79

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

430.38

305.43

163.46

85.47

Depreciation

-58.08

-52.5

-49.57

-45.5

Tax paid

-117.44

-89.88

-49.42

-0.58

Working capital

-112.96

43.51

-11.3

21.89

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

35.58

2.49

11.25

25.29

Op profit growth

32.64

49.32

65.81

-14.28

EBIT growth

35.54

62.15

56.98

-9.07

Net profit growth

45.18

89.01

34.33

-21.38

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,587.34

3,065.29

3,038.39

2,285.18

2,203.53

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,587.34

3,065.29

3,038.39

2,285.18

2,203.53

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

67.96

51.95

48.32

37.74

19.46

View Annually Results

Cosmo First Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

5,102.35

38.3211,820.4195.730.2588.83933.22

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,103.3

52.5910,019.3849.431303.5385.75

EPL Ltd

EPL

267.45

40.698,533.7863.51.66357.630.83

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

1,070.05

25.956,929.0972.080.56599.18295.36

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

POLYPLEX

1,378.35

04,322.4314.70.22392.52218.54

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Cosmo First Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Ashok Jaipuria

Independent Director

H K Agrawal

Whole-time Director

Anil Kumar Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Jyoti Dixit

Independent Director

Alpana Parida

Non Executive Director

Pratip Chaudhuri

Independent Director

H N Sinor

Independent Director

Anil Wadhwa

Independent Director

Rakesh Nangia

Independent Director

Arjun Singh

Independent Director

Yash Pal Syngal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Cosmo First Ltd

Summary

Cosmo First Ltd (formerly Cosmo Films Ltd), promoted by Ashok Jaipuria(son of the late Sitaram Jaipuria, former CMD of SWadeshi Polytex) is the pioneer in the manufacture of Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films (BOPP) which is widely used in the consumer product industry for packaging. The Company is engaged in production of flexible packaging films. Companys products majorly comprise of BOPP Films, Thermal Films and Coated Films. In India, it is presently having manufacturing facilities at Aurangabad and Shendra in Maharashtra and at Karjan in Gujarat. It has subsidiaries operating in different countries.The company went public four years after its incorporation in 1976.CFL, the first ISO 9002 certified BOPP manufacturing company operates two plants at Chikalthana and Waluj, both in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra with an combined production capacity of 23100 MTPA of BOPP and Synthetic paper. The company has taken up an another expansion project of 10000 MTPA at existing location at Waluj. CFT start exporting its products from 1994. The company is continuously scaling up its capacity in line with the demand and it has set up a second plant(with an installed capacity of 2,000-tpa ) for manufacture of BOPP film at the Waluj Industrial Area in the Aurangabad district. Later the combined installed capacity was increased to 10800 mtpa through an expansion plan. In 1996-97, CFL has undertaken an debottlenecking programme(revamping of Line III) thus increasing the installed ca
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Cosmo First Ltd share price today?

The Cosmo First Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹917.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Cosmo First Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cosmo First Ltd is ₹2408.28 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Cosmo First Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Cosmo First Ltd is 46.49 and 2.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Cosmo First Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cosmo First Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cosmo First Ltd is ₹451.5 and ₹1083.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Cosmo First Ltd?

Cosmo First Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 41.34%, 3 Years at 1.50%, 1 Year at 58.18%, 6 Month at 7.64%, 3 Month at 27.74% and 1 Month at 15.29%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Cosmo First Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Cosmo First Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 45.04 %
Institutions - 3.43 %
Public - 50.49 %

