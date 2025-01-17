Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
32.96
3.7
13.8
22.01
Op profit growth
45.8
50.15
96.12
-13.43
EBIT growth
50.21
71.96
85.09
-8.43
Net profit growth
67.41
108.83
76.06
-24.85
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
18.8
17.14
11.84
6.87
EBIT margin
18.31
16.2
9.77
6.01
Net profit margin
13.05
10.36
5.14
3.32
RoCE
28.33
21.36
13.3
8.04
RoNW
9.69
7.42
4.16
2.7
RoA
5.04
3.41
1.75
1.11
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
218.28
130.38
58.35
33.14
Dividend per share
35
25
15
6
Cash EPS
183.41
97.77
24.89
6.8
Book value per share
655.22
469.85
381.13
318.75
Valuation ratios
P/E
5.29
3.17
2.38
4.96
P/CEPS
6.29
4.22
5.58
24.18
P/B
1.76
0.87
0.36
0.51
EV/EBIDTA
6.3
4.21
4.04
7.26
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
18.1
Tax payout
-23.22
-27.93
-30.33
0.67
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
24.53
30.47
31.9
33.42
Inventory days
55.79
51.92
46.16
48.96
Creditor days
-24.49
-22.83
-19.47
-19.1
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-13.97
-8.88
-4.09
-2.22
Net debt / equity
0.63
0.8
0.98
1.19
Net debt / op. profit
1.32
1.74
2.79
5.55
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-61.64
-61.27
-66.78
-68.41
Employee costs
-7.22
-8.44
-7.37
-6.71
Other costs
-12.31
-13.12
-13.99
-17.99
