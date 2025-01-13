Cosmo First Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
26.25
26.25
18.17
18.17
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,148.11
1,121.05
1,069.72
816.11
Net Worth
1,174.36
1,147.3
1,087.89
834.28
Minority Interest
Debt
1,032.64
880.35
757.16
709.71
Deferred Tax Liability Net
226.72
201.21
159.95
156.09
Total Liabilities
2,433.72
2,228.86
2,005
1,700.08
Fixed Assets
1,762.19
1,511.87
1,212
983.8
Intangible Assets
Investments
629.55
619.07
565.32
339.43
Deferred Tax Asset Net
71.58
41.43
16.89
57.74
Networking Capital
-51.77
32.9
172.94
272.29
Inventories
365.19
344.58
357.62
271.56
Inventory Days
46.21
47.58
Sundry Debtors
242.57
157.49
197.9
186.36
Debtor Days
25.57
32.65
Other Current Assets
362.83
291.42
172.61
197.55
Sundry Creditors
-248.9
-200.78
-179.79
-123.58
Creditor Days
23.23
21.65
Other Current Liabilities
-773.46
-559.81
-375.4
-259.6
Cash
22.17
23.59
37.85
46.82
Total Assets
2,433.72
2,228.86
2,005
1,700.08
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.