Cosmo First Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

998.15
(8.80%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:18 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,824.15

2,082.91

2,032.12

1,826.59

yoy growth (%)

35.58

2.49

11.25

25.29

Raw materials

-1,834.16

-1,297.64

-1,387.9

-1,288.35

As % of sales

64.94

62.29

68.29

70.53

Employee costs

-173.88

-152.2

-125.12

-86.79

As % of sales

6.15

7.3

6.15

4.75

Other costs

-335.78

-270.94

-276.59

-305.2

As % of sales (Other Cost)

11.88

13

13.61

16.7

Operating profit

480.33

362.13

242.51

146.25

OPM

17

17.38

11.93

8

Depreciation

-58.08

-52.5

-49.57

-45.5

Interest expense

-37.43

-39.71

-49.39

-50.12

Other income

45.56

35.51

19.91

34.84

Profit before tax

430.38

305.43

163.46

85.47

Taxes

-117.44

-89.88

-49.42

-0.58

Tax rate

-27.28

-29.42

-30.23

-0.67

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

312.94

215.55

114.04

84.89

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

312.94

215.55

114.04

84.88

yoy growth (%)

45.18

89.01

34.33

-21.38

NPM

11.08

10.34

5.61

4.64

