|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,824.15
2,082.91
2,032.12
1,826.59
yoy growth (%)
35.58
2.49
11.25
25.29
Raw materials
-1,834.16
-1,297.64
-1,387.9
-1,288.35
As % of sales
64.94
62.29
68.29
70.53
Employee costs
-173.88
-152.2
-125.12
-86.79
As % of sales
6.15
7.3
6.15
4.75
Other costs
-335.78
-270.94
-276.59
-305.2
As % of sales (Other Cost)
11.88
13
13.61
16.7
Operating profit
480.33
362.13
242.51
146.25
OPM
17
17.38
11.93
8
Depreciation
-58.08
-52.5
-49.57
-45.5
Interest expense
-37.43
-39.71
-49.39
-50.12
Other income
45.56
35.51
19.91
34.84
Profit before tax
430.38
305.43
163.46
85.47
Taxes
-117.44
-89.88
-49.42
-0.58
Tax rate
-27.28
-29.42
-30.23
-0.67
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
312.94
215.55
114.04
84.89
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
312.94
215.55
114.04
84.88
yoy growth (%)
45.18
89.01
34.33
-21.38
NPM
11.08
10.34
5.61
4.64
