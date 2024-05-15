To the Members of Cosmo First Limited (formerly ‘Cosmo Films Limited)

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

OPINION

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Cosmo First Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and its profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the

Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("the ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report:

Key audit matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter Derivative financial instruments We assessed the design and implementation and tested the operating effectiveness of the key controls over managements processes for valuation of derivative financial instruments. Our audit procedures included, but were not limited to, the following substantive procedures: The Company has entered into various derivative contracts including foreign exchange forward contracts, currency options, cross currency swaps and interest rate swaps which are used to manage and hedge foreign currency exchange risks and interest rate risks. The Company has reported net derivative financial assets at fair value of 0.70 Crores and net derivative financial liabilities at fair value of 0.11 Crores as of 31 March 2024. • Obtained independent direct confirmations from banks to confirm the outstanding financial instruments in order to verify existence and rights. The Companys accounting policy on derivatives is disclosed in note 1 (iii) k) (iii) and related disclosures are included in note 46. The Companys significant judgements in applying accounting policy are disclosed in note 1(v). • Reviewed the hedging strategy of the Company, economic relationship and hedge ratio between hedged items and hedging instruments to assess the hedge effectiveness of derivative contracts to the extent hedge accounting is applied. The fair value of the derivative financial instruments is based on year-end quotes received from counterparty banks. In respect of designated hedging relationships, the Company measures the effectiveness thereof using valuation models, such as hypothetical derivative method. • Inspected the underlying agreements and deal confirmations for the derivatives. • Assessed whether the accounting policy is consistent with the requirements of Indian Accounting Standard 109 ‘Financial Instruments. • Evaluated the appropriateness of disclosures in relation to financial risk management, derivative financial instruments and hedge accounting. Testing the fair valuation of derivative instruments and effectiveness of hedging relationships, where applicable, are complex exercises and hence required substantial involvement of senior personnel on the audit engagement with relevant experience. Accordingly, valuation of the derivative financial instruments and hedge accounting is determined to be a key audit matter. We have also obtained written representations from management and those charged with governance on whether the significant assumptions used in valuation of derivatives are considered reasonable.

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing financial the standalone statements, the management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists.

Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern.

If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable. 2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report to the extent applicable that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matter stated in the paragraph 2(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f). The modifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith in respect of audit trail are as stated in the paragraph 2(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 2(i) (vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal ial financ financial controls with reference to statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure B.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

(i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements Refer Note 39 to the standalone financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) contain any material misstatement.

v. The final dividend paid by the Company during the year in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

As stated in note 19 to the financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

vi. The Company uses accounting software(s) for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and based on our examination which included test checks, the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in such accounting software(s). However, with respect to the primary accounting software, the audit trail feature is not enabled for direct changes to data when using certain privileged/administrative access rights to the underlying database. As informed to us by the management of the Company, such privileged/administrative access rights to the database are with service provider only and changes, if any, are mandatorily recorded to sufficiently demonstrate its audit trail (edit log).

Further, to the extent audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated throughout the year for the respective accounting software(s), we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, as amended is applicable for the Company only with effect from 01 April 2023, therefore, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for financial year ended 31 March 2024.

For S.N. Dhawan & CO LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No.: 000050N/N500045

Rajeev Kumar Saxena

Partner

Membership No.: 077974

UDIN: 24077974BKEZUF3729

Place: New Delhi

Date: 15 May 2024

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Cosmo First Limited on the standalone financial statements as of and for the year ended 31 March 2024)

(i)a)A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment and relevant details of right of use assets and investment properties.

B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b. The Company has a regular program of physical verification of its property, plant and equipment, right of use assets and investment property under which all these assets are verified at least once in every three years, which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. In accordance with this program, physical verification was conducted by management during the previous financial year by engaging an outside expert and according to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the examination of the title deeds, mortgage deeds provided to us, we report that, the title deeds of all the immovable properties which are included under the head of property, plant and equipment and investment properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the name of the Company.

d) The Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year, being under cost model. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(i)(d) of the Order are not applicable.

e) There are no proceedings which have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) (as amended in 2016) and Rules made thereunder.

(ii) a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year (except for goods-in-transit, in respect of which, the goods have been received subsequent to year end). According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, we are of the opinion that the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate and no material discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on physical verification as compared to the book records.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, during the year, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. The quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions on aggregate basis, are in agreement with the unaudited books of account of the Company, for the respective quarters, except for some differences due to non-reporting of advances received from customers primarily comprising of subsidiaries, and other differences due to of quarterly returns or statements with banks based on the provisional financial statements and subsequent corrections being carried out in the financial statements during limited reviews of respective quarters/ year end audit.

(iii) a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has made investments in companies and granted loans, secured or unsecured to other parties, during the year, the details of which are as follows:

Particulars Loans (Rs.in Crores) Aggregate amount granted during the year - - Chief executive officer 1.51 - Other employees Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases 4.48 - Chief executive officer 2.78 - Other employees

The Company has not provided any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, guarantee or security to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs) or any other parties.

b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the investments made and the terms and conditions of grant of all loans are not, prima facie, prejudicial to the Companys interest.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of aforesaid loans, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and, in our opinion, repayments/receipts of the principal amount and the interest are regular.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no overdue amount in respect of aforesaid loans granted to such other parties.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no loans or advances in the nature of loans granted which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order are not applicable.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans which are either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(iii)(f) of the Order are not applicable.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security, as applicable.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has neither accepted any deposits nor the amounts which are deemed to be deposits during the year and further the Company had no unclaimed deposits at the beginning of the year within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable.

(vi) The maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of Companys products. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, as amended, prescribed by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act in respect of Companys products and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained by the Company. However, we have not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess, and other material statutory dues, as applicable, have generally been regularly deposited to the appropriate authorities, though there has been a slight delay in a few cases. Further, no undisputed amounts payable in respect thereof were outstanding at the year-end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) that have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute except for the following cases:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount (Rs. in Crores) Amount paid under protest (Rs. in Crores) Period to which the amount relates (Financial year) Forum where dispute is pending Income-tax Act, 1961 Income tax 0.09 - 2016-17 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal Income tax 3.47 4.55 2012-13 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal Income tax 1.00 1.00 2011-12 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal Income tax 1.22 1.62 2010-11 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal Income tax 5.57 6.61 2009-10 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal Income tax 2.98 3.07 2008-09 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal Income tax 1.76 - 2005-06 High Court Income tax 4.71 4.71 2002-03 Honble Supreme Court of India Income tax 1.40 - 1997-98 High Court Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise duty 16.10 1.83 2005-06 to 2017-18 Appellate Tribunal Excise duty 0.75 - 2015-16 to 2017-18 Assistant Commissioner Service tax 0.99 0.12 2006-07, 2012- 13 to 2017-18 Appellate Tribunal Service tax 1.65 0.10 2009-10 to 2014-15 Assistant Commissioner Goods and service tax 17.82 0.82 2017-18 to 2020-21 Commissioner (Appeals)

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no such transactions which were not recorded in the books of account earlier and have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, we report that the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the term loans were applied for the purposes for which the loans were obtained.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has neither taken any funds from any entity or person during the year nor it has raised funds through issue of shares or borrowings on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries.

(x) a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company did not raise moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(x) (a) of the Order are not applicable.

b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally). Accordingly, provisions of clause 3(x)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

(xi) a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the period covered by our audit.

b) No report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended) with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report

c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with

Sections 177 and 188 of Act, where applicable, and the requisite details have been disclosed in the financial statements etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date, for the period under audit.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with the directors or persons connected with them covered under Section 192 of the Act.

(xvi) a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order are not applicable.

b) The Company has not conducted non-banking financial or housing finance activities during the year.

c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company ("CIC") as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order are not applicable.

d) The Group has no CIC which are part of the Group.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) a) There is no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility ("CSR") on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act.

b) In respect of ongoing projects, the Company has transferred unspent amount to a special account, within a period of thirty days from the end of the financial year in compliance with Section 135(6) of the said Act.

(xxi) The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

For S.N. Dhawan & CO LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No.: 000050N/N500045

Rajeev Kumar Saxena

Partner

Membership No.: 077974

UDIN: 24077974BKEZUF3729

Place: New Delhi

Date: 15 May 2024

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(g) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Cosmo First Limited on the standalone financial statements as of and for the year ended 31 March 2024)

Independent Auditors report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Cosmo First Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting sufficient issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of the Companys business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial financial information, as required under the Act.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("the ICAI") and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls systems with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal financial control with reference to the financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For S.N. Dhawan & CO LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No.: 000050N/N500045

Rajeev Kumar Saxena

Partner

Membership No.: 077974

UDIN: 24077974BKEZUF3729

Place: New Delhi

Date: 15 May 2024