Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., May 15, 2024, has inter alia approved the following: Recommendation of final dividend (F.Y 2023-24) on the Equity Shares of the Company @ 30% i.e., Rs. 3 per equity share The record date for the purpose of payment of dividend shall be Friday, 26th July, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.07.2024)