|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|15 May 2024
|26 Jul 2024
|26 Jul 2024
|3
|30
|Final
|Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., May 15, 2024, has inter alia approved the following: Recommendation of final dividend (F.Y 2023-24) on the Equity Shares of the Company @ 30% i.e., Rs. 3 per equity share The record date for the purpose of payment of dividend shall be Friday, 26th July, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.07.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.